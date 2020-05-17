Northern Virginia reported 448 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily report from the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday. That’s roughly 63.5% of the total number of the 705 new cases reported statewide.

The state reported seven new deaths and six of those were in Northern Virginia.

Of the state’s 1,009 deaths due to COVID-19, 975 were confirmed as being caused by COVID-19 and 34 were listed as probable.

More than half the deaths, 524, are in Northern Virginia, with the state's most populous locality, Fairfax, has reported more than a quarter, 282.

The state’s total number of cases of COVID-19 is now at 30,388. Of those, 28,901 have been confirmed by test results and another 1,487 are listed as probable.

The Northern Virginia localities that have not yet moved into Phase One of the reopening account for nearly 55% of all cases, or 16,693.

Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed lifting restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29, and has said more testing and a smaller percentage of positive results will be among the keys to allowing the region to reopen. Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 16.7% in Loudoun County to 34.2% in Arlington County.

Statewide, 4,756 diagnostic test results were reported Sunday morning, far lower than the 10,000 daily tests that have been a goal for the governor as the state reopens.

The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 14.5%. The state has reported 188,874 diagnostic test results in total and over 210,825 when including antibody tests.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Hospitalizations for the virus were at 1,524, up from 1,505 Saturday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That remains down from a high of 1,625 reported May 8. Neither the state nor the association is breaking out hospitalization data by region.

Hospitals still have capacity for around 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 379 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 195 are on ventilators. The association said 3,993 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 312,100 deaths, including 88,754 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.65 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.46 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 268,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.7 million have recovered worldwide.