Northern Virginia continues to avoid the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen in other parts of the country.

The region reported 122 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, compared to an average of 685 new cases daily in late May. Statewide, there were 638 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

A second child in the Prince William Health District has tested positive for the rare Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that is linked to COVID-19. It is the sixth case in the state and the fifth in Northern Virginia since early May.

New COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia

Also Tuesday, the health department reported 28 new deaths linked to COVID-19, including four in Northern Virginia. The region has accounted for 963 deaths, more than half the state's total of 1,881.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia, 902, has climbed from the record lows seen in recent days, but far from the peak of 1,625 on May 8.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 7

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,399 241 57
Arlington 2,550 422 131
Fairfax 14,191 1,681 495
Fairfax City 72 6 7
Falls Church 54 11 8
Loudoun 4,252 280 93
Manassas 1,458 105 18
Manassas Park 447 48 6
Prince William 7,638 691 148
Totals 33,061 3,485 963
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 260 26 0
Spotsylvania 1048 80 31
Stafford 1022 96 5
Fauquier 450 29 8
Totals 2,780 231 44

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 7

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 4.8 Up
Arlington 5.5 Stable
Fairfax 6.3 Down
Loudoun 9.6 Down
Prince William 9.7 Down
Rappahannock 3.5 Down
Statewide 6 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 122 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide: 638 new cases, 28 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 12,977 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 33,061 cases, 963 deaths

  • Statewide: 66,740 cases, 1,881 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 725,327 diagnostic tests (802,182 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 6, including a new case in the Prince William Health District

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 902 (up from 783 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 221 (up from 194 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 8,913 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 531 confirmed positive cases (down from 545 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 130,306 deaths, 2.94 million cases, 1.06 million recovered

  • World: 538,828 deaths, 11.65 million cases, 6.33 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

