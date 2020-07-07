Northern Virginia continues to avoid the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen in other parts of the country.

The region reported 122 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, compared to an average of 685 new cases daily in late May. Statewide, there were 638 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

A second child in the Prince William Health District has tested positive for the rare Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that is linked to COVID-19. It is the sixth case in the state and the fifth in Northern Virginia since early May.

Also Tuesday, the health department reported 28 new deaths linked to COVID-19, including four in Northern Virginia. The region has accounted for 963 deaths, more than half the state's total of 1,881.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia, 902, has climbed from the record lows seen in recent days, but far from the peak of 1,625 on May 8.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 122 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide: 638 new cases, 28 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 12,977 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 33,061 cases, 963 deaths

Statewide: 66,740 cases, 1,881 deaths

Statewide Testing: 725,327 diagnostic tests (802,182 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 6, including a new case in the Prince William Health District

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 902 (up from 783 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 221 (up from 194 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 8,913 total

Nursing Home Patients: 531 confirmed positive cases (down from 545 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 130,306 deaths, 2.94 million cases, 1.06 million recovered

World: 538,828 deaths, 11.65 million cases, 6.33 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University