Northern Virginia continues to avoid the kind of spikes in COVID-19 cases seen elsewhere in the country, including recent increases in other parts of the state.
The region reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, and has averaged 166 new cases a day within the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The rest of the state reported more than 500 cases Thursday, pushing the rate of new cases higher than any point in the past month.
The health department reported 216 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, up from a low of 184 patients reported Sunday, but far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April.
There were 32 new deaths reported in the state linked to COVID-19, including six in Northern Virginia. The region has accounted for 978 deaths, slightly more than half of Virginia's total of 1,937.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 114 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide: 613 new cases, 32 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,424 diagnostic tests
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 9
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,419
|244
|57
|Arlington
|2,567
|423
|132
|Fairfax
|14,284
|1,701
|497
|Fairfax City
|72
|6
|7
|Falls Church
|53
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,319
|286
|99
|Manassas
|1,464
|105
|18
|Manassas Park
|451
|47
|6
|Prince William
|7,687
|695
|155
|Totals
|33,316
|3,517
|978
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|264
|26
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1060
|82
|31
|Stafford
|1038
|102
|6
|Fauquier
|460
|29
|8
|Totals
|2,822
|239
|45
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 9
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6.7
|Up
|Arlington
|5.7
|Stable
|Fairfax
|6.3
|Stable
|Loudoun
|8.1
|Down
|Prince William
|10.3
|Up
|Rappahannock
|4
|Up
|Statewide
|6.3
|Up
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 33,316 cases, 978 deaths
Statewide: 67,988 cases, 1,937 deaths
Statewide Testing: 750,631 diagnostic tests (829,793 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 6
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 956 (down from 971 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 215 (down from 230 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 9,065 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 544 confirmed positive cases (up from 532 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 131,480 deaths, 2.99 million cases, 1.1 million recovered
World: 544,722 deaths, 11.85 million cases, 6.46 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
