After six weeks of steady declines, hospitalizations in Northern Virginia due to COVID-19 hasn't changed much in the past seven days.
The region was averaging a decrease of 86 patients a week between May 7 and June 18. In the past week, the number dropped by two, from 273 patients to 271 as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That number is still near the lowest it has been since at least April 14, the earliest hospitalization data is available.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 432 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, with 129 of those in Northern Virginia. Similar to hospitalizations, those numbers haven't changed significantly over the past week.
The health department reported 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19, with 10 in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,675 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 891, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 457.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 59,946. Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.8% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 25
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,271
|231
|50
|Arlington
|2,445
|416
|127
|Fairfax
|13,611
|1,586
|457
|Fairfax City
|69
|7
|7
|Falls Church
|57
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|3,739
|261
|85
|Manassas
|1,374
|92
|16
|Manassas Park
|416
|44
|5
|Prince William
|7,064
|641
|137
|Totals
|31,046
|3289
|891
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|236
|24
|0
|Spotsylvania
|931
|68
|26
|Stafford
|954
|91
|5
|Fauquier
|415
|26
|6
|Totals
|2536
|209
|37
7-Day Positivity Rate | June 25
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|5.4
|Down
|Arlington
|23
|3.8
|Down
|Fairfax
|26.5
|7.1
|Stable
|Loudoun
|20.2
|8.5
|Up
|Prince William
|28.5
|10.2
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|6.4
|Stable
|Statewide
|15.4
|6
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 129 new cases, 10 new deaths
Statewide: 432 new cases, 14 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 16,391 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 31,046 cases, 891 deaths
Statewide: 59,946 cases, 1,675 deaths
Statewide Testing: 590,404 diagnostic tests (654,500 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 854 (down from 886)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 237 (up from 235)
Patients Discharged: 7,818 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 2,597 (up from 2,021 - includes COVD-19 patients and those with pending tests)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 1
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 121,979 deaths, 2.38 million cases, 660,469 recovered
World: 483,217 deaths, 9.45 million cases, 4.76 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(1) comment
Sounds like the chickens are coming home to roost for the violent protesters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.