After six weeks of steady declines, hospitalizations in Northern Virginia due to COVID-19 hasn't changed much in the past seven days.

The region was averaging a decrease of 86 patients a week between May 7 and June 18. In the past week, the number dropped by two, from 273 patients to 271 as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That number is still near the lowest it has been since at least April 14, the earliest hospitalization data is available.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 432 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, with 129 of those in Northern Virginia. Similar to hospitalizations, those numbers haven't changed significantly over the past week.

COVID-19 Cases Reported in Northern Virginia | June 25

The health department reported 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19, with 10 in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,675 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 891, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 457.  

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 59,946. Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.8% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 25

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,271 231 50
Arlington 2,445 416 127
Fairfax 13,611 1,586 457
Fairfax City 69 7 7
Falls Church 57 11 7
Loudoun 3,739 261 85
Manassas 1,374 92 16
Manassas Park 416 44 5
Prince William 7,064 641 137
Totals 31,046 3289 891
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 236 24 0
Spotsylvania 931 68 26
Stafford 954 91 5
Fauquier 415 26 6
Totals 2536 209 37

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 25

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 5.4 Down
Arlington 23 3.8 Down
Fairfax 26.5 7.1 Stable
Loudoun 20.2 8.5 Up
Prince William 28.5 10.2 Down
Rappahannock 14.3 6.4 Stable
Statewide 15.4 6 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 129 new cases, 10 new deaths

  • Statewide: 432 new cases, 14 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 16,391 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 31,046 cases, 891 deaths

  • Statewide: 59,946 cases, 1,675 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 590,404 diagnostic tests (654,500 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 854 (down from 886)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 237 (up from 235)

  • Patients Discharged: 7,818 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 2,597 (up from 2,021 - includes COVD-19 patients and those with pending tests) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 1

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 121,979 deaths, 2.38 million cases, 660,469 recovered

  • World: 483,217 deaths, 9.45 million cases, 4.76 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

