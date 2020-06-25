After six weeks of steady declines, hospitalizations in Northern Virginia due to COVID-19 hasn't changed much in the past seven days.

The region was averaging a decrease of 86 patients a week between May 7 and June 18. In the past week, the number dropped by two, from 273 patients to 271 as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That number is still near the lowest it has been since at least April 14, the earliest hospitalization data is available.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 432 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, with 129 of those in Northern Virginia. Similar to hospitalizations, those numbers haven't changed significantly over the past week.

The health department reported 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19, with 10 in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,675 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 891, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 457.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 59,946. Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.8% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 129 new cases, 10 new deaths

Statewide: 432 new cases, 14 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,391 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 31,046 cases, 891 deaths

Statewide: 59,946 cases, 1,675 deaths

Statewide Testing: 590,404 diagnostic tests (654,500 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 854 (down from 886)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 237 (up from 235)

Patients Discharged: 7,818 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 2,597 (up from 2,021 - includes COVD-19 patients and those with pending tests)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 1

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 121,979 deaths, 2.38 million cases, 660,469 recovered

World: 483,217 deaths, 9.45 million cases, 4.76 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University