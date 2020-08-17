Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped in the eastern part of the state, while that number slowly climbs in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia had 278 patients hospitalized Monday. The region's 7-day average is at 283 — the highest it has been since June 22.
The eastern region, which includes Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads communities hit hard by spread of the coronavirus this summer, reported 412 hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday. That's the lowest number of patients in more than a month.
Overall, the state had 1,173 hospitalized. These numbers tend to run lower during the weekend.
Northern Virginia reported 179 new COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average of new cases is at 236. On July 12, that average had fallen to 139, and hit a high of 685 on May 31.
Statewide, 734 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the seven-day average to 953.
The state reported four new deaths Monday related to COVID-19. Two of those deaths were in Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 17
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,130
|284
|61
|Arlington
|3,246
|437
|135
|Fairfax
|17,070
|1,969
|535
|Fairfax City
|103
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|63
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,528
|361
|115
|Manassas
|1,716
|125
|22
|Manassas Park
|538
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,924
|815
|178
|Totals
|41,318
|4,061
|1,066
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|428
|45
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,621
|104
|35
|Stafford
|1,506
|125
|10
|Fauquier
|642
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,197
|309
|58
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 17
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.6
|Stable
|Arlington
|5.3
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.9
|Up
|Loudoun
|5.6
|Down
|Prince William
|8.2
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.5
|Down
|Statewide
|7
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 179 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide: 734 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 19,577 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 41,318 cases, 1,066 deaths
Statewide: 107,421 cases, 2,385 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.36 million diagnostic tests (1.48 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,173 (down from 1,184 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 279 (down from 283 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 13,827 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 497 confirmed positive cases (up from 488)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 170,055 deaths, 5.4 million cases, 1.91 million recovered
World: 775,937 deaths, 21.7 million cases, 13.69 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
