Northern Virginia reported 533 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning as testing has ramped up in areas of the region hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The total is up from 460 cases in the daily report Monday and 448 reported Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

But, with 1,005 new cases statewide, the region’s percentage of new cases dropped to 53%, down from more than 61% of new cases Monday.

The state’s total number of cases of COVID-19 is now at 32,145. The Northern Virginia localities that have not yet moved into Phase One of the reopening account for 55% of all cases, or 17,686.

The state reported 27 new deaths Tuesday and 13 of those were in Northern Virginia.

Of the state’s 1,041 deaths due to COVID-19, more than half, 541, are in Northern Virginia. The state's most populous locality, Fairfax, has reported more than a quarter, 292.

Northern Virginia reported 49 new hospitalizations, according to the state data, up from 34 new hospitalizations noted Monday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed lifting restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29, and has said more testing and a smaller percentage of positive results will be key to allowing the region to reopen.

Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 18% in Loudoun County to 27.6% in Prince William County, where testing has increased significantly in recent days.

Statewide, 6,506 diagnostic test results were reported Tuesday morning. That’s up from 5,803 added Monday, and a little closer to the 10,000 daily tests that have been a goal for the governor as the state reopens.

The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 14.9%. The state has reported 201,183 diagnostic test results in total and over 224,991 when including antibody tests.

Hospitalizations statewide are at the lowest level in two weeks, at 1,497, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Hospitals still have capacity for around 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

Of those hospitalized for COVID-19, 1,024 are confirmed cases and 473 are being treated pending test results.

The association noted that 377 patients are in ICU and 199 are on ventilators. The association said 4,271 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 318,800 deaths, including 90,369 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.82 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.5 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 283,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and nearly 1.8 million have recovered worldwide.

Testing for COVID-19 will be available for everyone today at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, but organizers ran out of tests at a similar event Monday in Woodbridge. More testing opportunities have been announced in Loudoun on Wednesday and in Manassas from Wednesday through Friday.

A working group of educators, parents, students and health experts will be creating recommendations for the state’s schools as divisions begin planning for the next school year.

The large working group includes Shan Lateef, a rising senior at Thomas Jefferson High School and the son of Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef. The group also includes Fairfax County School Board Chair Karen Corbett-Sanders; Andrew Buchheit, principal at T. Clay Wood Elementary School in Nokesville and the president of the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals; and Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams.

As virtual learning continues, “Flat Stanley” versions of teachers are showing up at home to help students during the pandemic.