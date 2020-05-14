Northern Virginia reported 670 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths in the latest daily report Thursday morning.

Those numbers reported by the Virginia Department of Health reflected 62% of the new cases statewide and more than half of new deaths.

Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed lifting restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29, but the rest of the state will see some businesses reopen Friday, May 15.

Statewide, Virginia saw 1,067 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report — a new high in a 24-hour period — with 28 new deaths.

New tests reported Thursday totaled just 5,467 across the state, suggesting the state will not meet the 10,000 tests a day that Gov. Ralph Northam has considered a goal as the state moves to reopen.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 climbed slightly Thursday, another key factor in decisions regarding reopening. The state isn’t providing hospital capacity information for Northern Virginia, but has recognized COVID-19 hospitalizations are higher in this region than the rest of the state.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 27,813 cases of COVID-19 statewide since early March, with 26,469 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,344 identified as probable cases. Northern Virginia accounts for 52% of those cases.

The state has now reported a total of 955 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, more than half, 494, have been in Northern Virginia, and more than a quarter, 267, have been in Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality.

A total of 185,551 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began, with 165,486 individual people tested. Some people have been tested more than once.

Hospitalizations for the virus Thursday morning were 1,533, up from 1,526 Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That remains down from a high of 1,625 reported May 8.

Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The hospital association said there are 1,037 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 1,041 the previous day, and another 496 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 485.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 355 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 201 are on ventilators.

The association said 3,678 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 297,500 deaths, including 84,136 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 4.37 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.39 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 243,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.56 million have recovered worldwide.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available at Walmart stores in Manassas and Dale City three days a week starting Friday.

A special drive-thru testing opportunity from Sentara Healthcare is planned this Saturday at sites in Dale City and Dumfries.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the state will shift from stay-at-home to a safer-at-home policy, beginning Friday, May 15, reports WTOP. Several of the relaxed restrictions are similar to Virginia’s Phase One reopening this weekend.

Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge has announced plans to reopen May 29. Simon Property Group closed all of its retail locations, including Potomac Mills, on March 18 due to coronavirus.