Northern Virginia added 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report Monday, slightly under the region's recent average.

But suburbs in and around Prince William and Loudoun counties have seen a higher rate of new cases of COVID-19 compared to communities inside the Beltway.

Beginning Monday, crews from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be doing door-to-door surveys in the Manassas, along with Prince William County neighborhoods near the city and Manassas Park.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped to 848, the lowest number since at least April 6, when the data was first released. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association also reported 240 people with the coronavirus or a pending test in ICU beds, also the lowest since April 6.

There are 271 people hospitalized in the region due to COVID-19. At the peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

The state reported nine new deaths linked to the coronavirus, with five new deaths in Northern Virginia.

Of the state's 1,620 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 865, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 438.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 58,465. Northern Virginia now accounts for 52.3% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 158 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 471 new cases, 9 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 12,421 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 30,582 cases, 865 deaths

Statewide: 58,465 cases, 1,620 deaths

Statewide Testing: 555,607 diagnostic tests (616,807 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 848 (down from 863 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 240 (down from 243 and lowest since at least April 6)

Patients Discharged: 7,663 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,574 (down from 1,584 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 2

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 1

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 119,977 deaths, 2.28 million cases, 622,133 recovered

World: 468,724 deaths, 8.97 million cases, 4.44 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University