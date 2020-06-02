Potomac Mills Mask Sign

A sign in a store at Potomac Mills Mall reminding shoppers about requirements during phase one reopening in Prince William County, Saturday.

Northern Virginia is seeing fewer of the state's COVID-19 cases and deaths, and Arlington is the first in the region to reach a key goal in fighting the coronavirus: a low percent of positive tests.

The region has 55.2% of the total number of cases in the state. But, with 362 new cases Tuesday, the region accounted for just 43% of the state's new cases — that's less than half for the fourth day in a row.

The state reported 841 new cases across Virginia and 15 new deaths, including five deaths in Northern Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.  

Rolling Average of New Cases in Northern Virginia

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 46,239. Northern Virginia accounts for 25,503 cases.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,407. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 754. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

Statewide, 6,321 diagnostic test results were reported Tuesday, down from 9,285 reported Monday.

Northern Virginia’s average positivity rates continued to drop. State health officials have said 10% is a goal and 5% would be ideal. Arlington has a 7-day average of 9.5% 

7-Day Average Positivity Rate | June 2

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 11.5 Down
Arlington 23 9.5 Down
Fairfax 26.5 16.4 Down
Loudoun 20.2 14.6 Down
Prince William 28.5 18.5 Down
Rappahannock 14.3 14.8 Stable
Statewide 15.4 11.5 Down

COVID-19 DATA BY LOCALITY | JUNE 2

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,000 193 44
Arlington 2,133 377 117
Fairfax 11,426 1,358 391
Fairfax City 67 8 6
Falls Church 55 11 8
Loudoun 2,636 165 67
Manassas 1135 70 11
Manassas Park 327 32 6
Prince William 5,724 476 104
Totals 25,503 2690 754
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 172 22 0
Spotsylvania 586 42 7
Stafford 733 75 5
Fauquier 326 22 6
Totals 1817 161 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 362 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide: 842 new cases, 15 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 6,321 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 25,503 cases, 754 deaths

  • Statewide: 46,239 cases, 1,407 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 328,889 diagnostic tests (369,308 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,362 (down from 1,371 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 336 (down from 347 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 6,011 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1751 (down from 1,618 the previous day)

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 14

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 12

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 105,147 deaths, 1.81 million cases, 458,000 recovered

  • World: 376,077 deaths, 6.29 million cases, 2.65 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

Soily

I think I have figured it out. The rapid increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths didn't start until Northam locked us up in our houses and it finally started relenting after he started setting us free. Remember this for the next pandemic.

