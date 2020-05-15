As the rest of the state began easing some restrictions on businesses, Northern Virginia saw a decrease in new cases Friday. And new data from the state is going to help local officials monitor signs of progress as the region looks to reopen May 29.
Northern Virginia reported 421 new cases of COVID-19, down from 670 on Thursday. The region reported 12 new deaths.
Those numbers from the Virginia Department of Health reflected 49% of the new cases statewide, down from 62% Thursday. The region still had more than half the new deaths in the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed lifting restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29, but most of the rest of the state saw businesses start to reopen Friday morning.
Statewide, Virginia saw 859 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s report, down from the record high of 1,067 on Thursday, with 22 new deaths.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
For the first time, the state is offering more detail on testing, separating key diagnostic tests from other tests that critics say can skew the percentage of positive tests — a metric the state is using to chart progress in fighting the virus.
New diagnostic tests reported Thursday totaled 7,251, still below the 10,000 tests a day that Northam has considered a goal for the state as it reopens. The state’s 7-day percent positive tests is at 15%.
And for the first time, we have the percentage of positive tests by health district, a metric that will be key in determining when Northern Virginia is ready to open.
7-Day Positivity Rate
|Health District
|May 15
|Alexandria
|30.1
|Arlington
|25.8
|Fairfax
|26.4
|Loudoun
|21.9
|Prince William
|28.2
|Rappahannock
|16
|Statewide
|15
The Virginia Department of Health has identified 28,672 cases of COVID-19 statewide since early March, with 27,293 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,379 identified as probable cases. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 54% of total cases.
The state has now reported a total of 977 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, more than half, 506, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County accounts for roughly 13% of the state’s population, but it has reported nearly 28% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, at 273.
Northern Virginia Cases by Locality | May 15
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|1,396
|159
|32
|Arlington
|1,534
|306
|71
|Fairfax
|7,159
|1,035
|273
|Fairfax City
|46
|6
|3
|Falls Church
|40
|9
|4
|Loudoun
|1,374
|134
|48
|Manassas
|533
|47
|5
|Manassas Park
|176
|18
|3
|Prince William
|3,421
|333
|67
|Totals
|15,679
|2047
|506
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|82
|14
|0
|Spotsylvania
|291
|30
|4
|Stafford
|442
|61
|4
|Fauquier
|205
|20
|5
|Totals
|1020
|125
|13
Hospitalizations for the virus Friday morning were at 1,511, down from 1,533 Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That remains down from a high of 1,625 reported May 8.
Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.
The hospital association said there are 1,053 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 1,037 the previous day, and another 458 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 496.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 362 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 195 are on ventilators.
The association said 3,805 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 302,000 deaths, including 85,906 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.44 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.47 million cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes that more than 246,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.58 million have recovered worldwide.
