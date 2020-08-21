Increased restrictions in the eastern region of the Virginia has helped to drive down the state's new cases of COVID-19, but Northern Virginia has struggled to find progress in recent weeks.
The state reported 6,022 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the lowest weekly total in six weeks. But Northern Virginia saw an increase in cases week-over-week, from 1,613 last week to 1,618 this week.
The state added 978 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Northern Virginia added 260 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northern Virginia reported 260 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 333 a week ago.
Gov. Ralph Northam tightened some restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in late July in the eastern region of the state, including Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads.
Earlier this week, Northern Virginia leaders said targeted restrictions may be necessary to address COVID-19 cases.
The state reported nine new deaths Friday related to COVID-19, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 21
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,203
|288
|61
|Arlington
|3,334
|448
|137
|Fairfax
|17,419
|2,005
|539
|Fairfax City
|106
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|64
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|5,647
|364
|115
|Manassas
|1,740
|125
|23
|Manassas Park
|549
|52
|7
|Prince William
|10,187
|831
|180
|Totals
|42,249
|4,136
|1,076
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|440
|47
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,673
|106
|35
|Stafford
|1,570
|130
|10
|Fauquier
|667
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,350
|318
|58
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 21
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.3
|Down
|Arlington
|5.5
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.7
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.5
|Up
|Prince William
|8.4
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|7.4
|Stable
|Statewide
|6.6
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 260 new cases, no new deaths
Statewide: 978 new cases, 9 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 18,943 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 41,989 cases, 1,076 deaths
Statewide: 110,860 cases, 2,436 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.43 million diagnostic tests (1.55 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,233 (down from 1,266 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 263 (down from 276 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 14,249 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 511 confirmed positive cases (up from 501)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 174,292 deaths, 5.57 million cases, 2.84 million recovered
World: 794,466 deaths, 22.72 million cases, 14.56 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(1) comment
"Northern Virginia Struggles", really, a 0.3% increase in the form of 5 cases week over week (1918/1613) constitutes a struggle, enough with click bait and hysteria inducing headlines.
Also, so that the reader can get a better understanding, if you are going to print NOVA's numbers week over week with a 0.3% increase, please print the same set of statistics for the statewide numbers so the reader can derive that percentage as well, unless of course that percentage is as statistically irrelevant as the NOVA 0.3% and would merely serve to underscore your fearmongering.
