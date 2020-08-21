Increased restrictions in the eastern region of the Virginia has helped to drive down the state's new cases of COVID-19, but Northern Virginia has struggled to find progress in recent weeks.

The state reported 6,022 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the lowest weekly total in six weeks. But Northern Virginia saw an increase in cases week-over-week, from 1,613 last week to 1,618 this week.

The state added 978 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Northern Virginia added 260 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia reported 260 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 333 a week ago.

Gov. Ralph Northam tightened some restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in late July in the eastern region of the state, including Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads.

Earlier this week, Northern Virginia leaders said targeted restrictions may be necessary to address COVID-19 cases.

The state reported nine new deaths Friday related to COVID-19, with no new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 260 new cases, no new deaths

Statewide: 978 new cases, 9 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 18,943 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 41,989 cases, 1,076 deaths

Statewide: 110,860 cases, 2,436 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.43 million diagnostic tests (1.55 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,233 (down from 1,266 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 263 (down from 276 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 14,249 total

Nursing Home Patients: 511 confirmed positive cases (up from 501)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 174,292 deaths, 5.57 million cases, 2.84 million recovered

World: 794,466 deaths, 22.72 million cases, 14.56 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University