As the state continues to find success in battling COVID-19 in other parts of the state, signs point to a continued struggle in Northern Virginia.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,127 people were hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus, the lowest number of patients since July 15.
Northern Virginia hospitals reported 260 patients Monday, compared to 218 a month ago.
The state added 664 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 190 in Northern Virginia.
The state's 7-day average, considered a stronger indictor of new cases, is at 887, compared to 990 a month ago. Northern Virginia's current average is at 241, compared to 187 a month ago.
Virginia reported four new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,471. One new death was reported in Northern Virginia.
The state reported 13,084 new diagnostic tests — a second consecutive day of total tests coming in lower than the state has reported in recent weeks.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 24
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,270
|293
|61
|Arlington
|3,400
|449
|137
|Fairfax
|17,729
|2,014
|543
|Fairfax City
|106
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|64
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|5,735
|366
|115
|Manassas
|1,758
|125
|23
|Manassas Park
|552
|52
|7
|Prince William
|10,392
|836
|183
|Totals
|43,006
|4,158
|1,083
|Fredericksburg
|453
|47
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,718
|108
|37
|Stafford
|1,602
|134
|10
|Fauquier
|720
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,493
|324
|60
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 24
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6
|Up
|Arlington
|5.4
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.3
|Down
|Prince William
|8.4
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.1
|Down
|Statewide
|6.4
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 190 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 664 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 13,084 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 43,006 cases, 1,083 deaths
Statewide: 113,630 cases, 2,471 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.47 million diagnostic tests (1.59 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,127 (down from 1,155 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 256 (up from 251 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 14,482 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 566 confirmed positive cases (up from 547)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 176,371 deaths, 5.66 million cases, 1.98 million recovered
World: 805,186 deaths, 23.2 million cases, 14.95 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
