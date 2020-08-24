As the state continues to find success in battling COVID-19 in other parts of the state, signs point to a continued struggle in Northern Virginia.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,127 people were hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus, the lowest number of patients since July 15.

Northern Virginia hospitals reported 260 patients Monday, compared to 218 a month ago.

The state added 664 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 190 in Northern Virginia.

The state's 7-day average, considered a stronger indictor of new cases, is at 887, compared to 990 a month ago. Northern Virginia's current average is at 241, compared to 187 a month ago.

Virginia reported four new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,471. One new death was reported in Northern Virginia.

The state reported 13,084 new diagnostic tests — a second consecutive day of total tests coming in lower than the state has reported in recent weeks.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 190 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 664 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 13,084 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 43,006 cases, 1,083 deaths

Statewide: 113,630 cases, 2,471 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.47 million diagnostic tests (1.59 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,127 (down from 1,155 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 256 (up from 251 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 14,482 total

Nursing Home Patients: 566 confirmed positive cases (up from 547)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 176,371 deaths, 5.66 million cases, 1.98 million recovered

World: 805,186 deaths, 23.2 million cases, 14.95 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University