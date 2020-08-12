Northern Virginia has recorded its 40,000th case of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The number is the latest suggestion that the region has seen an increase in new cases of the coronavirus. The region went from 25,000 to 30,000 cases in 19 days and from 30,000 to 35,000 in 29 days. Northern Virginia added the last 5,000 cases in 24 days.
Based on numbers from the last week, the region is averaging 240 new cases a day. That average was 139 cases July 12.
The state added 776 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, with 203 new cases in Northern Virginia.
The state reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19, with one new death reported in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia currently has 254 patients hospitalized, up from a low of 183 in late July, but far less than the 818 patients recorded April 30.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 DATA BY LOCALITY | AUG. 12
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,014
|281
|60
|Arlington
|3,118
|437
|135
|Fairfax
|16,642
|1,953
|529
|Fairfax City
|92
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|61
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,372
|353
|115
|Manassas
|1,670
|124
|23
|Manassas Park
|518
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,605
|804
|176
|Totals
|40,092
|4,022
|1,058
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|414
|44
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,536
|98
|35
|Stafford
|1,424
|122
|9
|Fauquier
|623
|35
|9
|Totals
|3,997
|299
|57
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 12
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.8
|Up
|Arlington
|4.1
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.1
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.7
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.9
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.2
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.3
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 203 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 776 new cases, 8 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,897 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 40,092 cases, 1,058 deaths
Statewide: 102,521 cases, 2,352 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.28 million diagnostic tests (1.39 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,281 (down from 1,293 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 290 (up from 280 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 13,247 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 463 confirmed positive cases (down from 522)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 164,545 deaths, 5.14 million cases, 1.71 million recovered
World: 743,344 deaths, 20.37 million cases, 12.60 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
