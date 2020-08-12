Virginia Number of New Cases of COVID-19

Northern Virginia has recorded its 40,000th case of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The number is the latest suggestion that the region has seen an increase in new cases of the coronavirus. The region went from 25,000 to 30,000 cases in 19 days and from 30,000 to 35,000 in 29 days. Northern Virginia added the last 5,000 cases in 24 days.

Based on numbers from the last week, the region is averaging 240 new cases a day. That average was 139 cases July 12.

The state added 776 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, with 203 new cases in Northern Virginia.

The state reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19, with one new death reported in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia currently has 254 patients hospitalized, up from a low of 183 in late July, but far less than the 818 patients recorded April 30.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 DATA BY LOCALITY | AUG. 12

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,014 281 60
Arlington 3,118 437 135
Fairfax 16,642 1,953 529
Fairfax City 92 11 7
Falls Church 61 9 6
Loudoun 5,372 353 115
Manassas 1,670 124 23
Manassas Park 518 50 7
Prince William 9,605 804 176
Totals 40,092 4,022 1,058
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 414 44 4
Spotsylvania 1,536 98 35
Stafford 1,424 122 9
Fauquier 623 35 9
Totals 3,997 299 57

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 12

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.8 Up
Arlington 4.1 Down
Fairfax 5.1 Stable
Loudoun 5.7 Stable
Prince William 8.9 Down
Rappahannock 7.2 Stable
Statewide 7.3 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 203 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 776 new cases, 8 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 15,897 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 40,092 cases, 1,058 deaths

  • Statewide: 102,521 cases, 2,352 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.28 million diagnostic tests (1.39 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,281 (down from 1,293 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 290 (up from 280 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 13,247 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 463 confirmed positive cases (down from 522)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 164,545 deaths, 5.14 million cases, 1.71 million recovered

  • World: 743,344 deaths, 20.37 million cases, 12.60 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.