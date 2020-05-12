Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg added 493 new cases of COVID-19, according to the latest daily report from the Virginia Department of Health. It’s lower than recent days, but reported tests in the state were at the lowest level in nearly two weeks.

Monday’s totals suggested a surge in testing, with 9,801 new tests reported in a 24-hour period, but Tuesday’s report showed just 3,481 tests. Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 test results per day a goal for reopening some businesses.

The state added 730 new cases in the Tuesday morning report, meaning the NoVa region and Fredericksburg accounted for 67.5% of the total number of new cases.

The state is planning to lift some restrictions on businesses Friday, May 15, but Northam suggested Monday that Northern Virginia (communities in and around Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria) would not move with the rest of the state.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 25,800 cases of COVID-19 statewide since early March, with 24,601 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,199 identified as probable cases.

The state reported 41 new deaths Tuesday, including 30 in Northern Virginia. The state has reported a total of 891 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, more than half, 468, have been in Northern Virginia, and more than a quarter, 253, have been in Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality.

Northern Virginia also accounts for more than half the total number of cases, with 14,963, an increase of 493 from Monday.

A total of 171,239 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began, with 154,130 individual people tested. Some people have been tested more than once.

Hospitalizations for the virus Tuesday morning climbed to 1,529, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That’s up from 1,504 reported Monday.

Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The hospital association said there are 1,081 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 1,072 the previous day, and another 447 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 432.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 364 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 201 are on ventilators.

The association said 3,400 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 286,000 deaths, including 80,684 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.19 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.34 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 232,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.46 million have recovered worldwide.

Sales at Northern Virginia ABC stores have soared during the pandemic, and apparently we love our Tito's vodka.

Data provided by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority show sales at its Northern Virginia stores increased 65% over the same week 2019 during the first week of the pandemic (March 15-22) and have continued to show double-digit percentage increases most weeks since then.

Adelaide Agee, 91, got a big surprise for Mother's Day: a parade complete with a police escort down her Dale City street.