Virginia added 885 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily report Sunday, with nearly 75% of those cases in Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg.

The state is planning to lift some restrictions on businesses Friday, May 15, but Northern Virginia leaders have been weighing a delay for the region, due to concerns about the number of cases.

There are now 24,081 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia, according to the state health department.

More than 7,000 test results were reported Sunday, with 12.5% positive. It’s an increase in the positivity rate at a point when Gov. Ralph Northam is looking for declines to justify easing business restrictions. Another goal is 10,000 test results per day.

The state is also looking at the number of hospitalizations and hospital capacity. Hospitalizations for the virus are down from Friday's high of 1,625 to 1,555 in Sunday’s update from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The state health department's case numbers are updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 22,962 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,119 have been identified as probable cases.

Twelve additional deaths were reported Sunday, the fewest since April 27, but 11 of those deaths were in Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg. The state has reported a total of 839 deaths related to COVID-19. Of those, more than half, 429, have been in Northern Virginia, and more than a quarter, 239, have been in Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality.

Northern Virginia also accounts for more than half the total number of cases, with 13,784, an increase of 656 from Friday. Data by Zip Code is also now available.

A total of 157,957 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began, with 141,936 individual people tested. Some people have been tested more than once.

In its daily report, the hospital association said there are 1,049 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 1,092 the previous day, and another 505 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 501.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 351 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 187 are on ventilators, a new low since the association began releasing data in early April.

The association said 3,201 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,300 additional patients.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 280,000 deaths, including 78,794 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.3 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 212,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.38 million have recovered worldwide.