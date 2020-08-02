Dozens of renters stood in court Friday in hopes of saving their homes as eviction proceedings were in full swing at the Prince William General District Court in Manassas.
A total of 98 unlawful detainer cases were on the docket at the Manassas courthouse Friday afternoon, the vast majority for status hearings in which eviction cases are either contested and set for trial or finalized. Since a statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings was lifted by the Virginia Supreme Court at the end of June, hearings like these have been held twice per week in Prince William County.
On July 24, Gov. Ralph Northam asked the court to delay eviction proceedings until Sept. 7, but activists want him to go further and put a stop to the proceedings by way of executive action. The governor says it’s not clear he has the authority to do so, opting instead to commit $50 million to a rental-relief program for those facing eviction.
One of the cases heard Friday afternoon was that of a 31-year-old mother of two who asked that InsideNoVa not use her name for publication. An attorney representing the property manager, South Carolina-based Interstate Investment Corporation, agreed that she was up to date on her rent, but said that after she’d fallen behind for the second time in as many years earlier in the summer, they initiated eviction proceedings. The manager remained intent on going through with eviction, but the defendant said she couldn’t keep coming back to court.
“I just don’t have the time to take it to trial again and miss work again,” the defendant told Judge Turkessa Rollins when offered a trial date. In lieu of that trial, Rollins warned, possession of the rental unit would return to Interstate Investment Corp. upon the judge’s signature at the end of the hearing.
Outside the courtroom after her hearing, the woman began to choke up about what might come next.
“I have no idea. I have two young boys at home. ... I don’t know,” she said.
The woman said her fiance had been laid off due to the pandemic in April and had only received two unemployment insurance payments. As their two-income household dropped to one, she fell behind on rent and was once again served notice of eviction. Just like in 2019 though, she’d fully caught up. But she said her employer wouldn’t keep letting her miss work for court.
An attorney from Purnell, McKennett and Menke — the Manassas-based firm representing the property manager — approached the woman after the hearing and encouraged her to see if she could come to an agreement with the apartment complex to stay in her home. The woman said she wasn’t optimistic.
“I’ve tried before. I was already caught up in June,” she told InsideNoVa. “I just don’t have much luck.”
Ronald Stevens was simply asking the court and his landlord for more time. Ahead of his trial on Friday afternoon, he informed the court that he’d only recently heard about rental assistance programs offered by Prince William County and the state.
The 51-year-old said he’d contracted COVID-19 in April. After missing work because of his diagnosis, Stevens said, his position with the McLean-based Corporate Chefs was terminated in June. The company, which caters for and serves various offices in Northern Virginia, had seen its client base dwindle with work-from-home. Stevens said he’d only been able to collect unemployment starting last month.
“I’m embarrassed to even be here,” Stevens told Judge William Jarvis. “I’m a hardworking guy.”
Jarvis and the landlord, CRS Triangle Housing Corp., agreed to give Stevens an additional month to seek assistance from the government and start catching up on his rent. If he was unsuccessful, Stevens said, he might turn to his church for help finding a place to live. But having only moved to the area from California last June, he said he didn’t have many ties.
“I don’t want to lose my place. … I don’t have nowhere to go,” Stevens said outside the courtroom. “I’m trusting in God to find me a place to go.”
A chef by trade, Stevens said he wanted to find a new job. But the food service industry has taken one of the biggest hits from the COVID-19 pandemic of all.
“It’s not that I don’t want to go to work,” Stevens said outside the courtroom. “There’s no work to go to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.