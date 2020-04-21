Send your COVID-19 story to info@insidenova.com

“This is what I have to wear to work at the hospital when taking care of people with this virus,” writes Shauna Haines, referencing a picture of herself wearing a large helmet, her eyes peering out between a protective cap and a face mask.

Haines has been a nurse for seven years and currently works at a hospital in Northern Virginia.

In an email to InsideNoVa, she said she has been assigned to care almost exclusively for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. While she has experience with medical, surgical and cardiac patients, she has limited critical care experience, she said. She has been training in the Intensive Care Unit over the past few weeks as demand for ICU nurses increases.

“The most stressful thing about this situation is the unknown,” she said. “We don’t know what the next day will bring and that is the most unnerving piece for me.”

She works three 12-hour shifts each week. Due to the pandemic, she immediately puts her work clothes into the washing machine and takes a shower after work — only then can she spend time with her husband and her three-year-old child, she said.

Send your COVID-19 story to info@insidenova.com

More COVID-19 stories: