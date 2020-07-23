New cases of COVID-19 | July 23

Overall, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Virginia have climbed to the highest level since June 4. Excluding Northern Virginia, the hospitalizations are at the highest level since the pandemic began.

There are now 1,218 patients in Virginia hospitals, compared to a low of 783 patient July 6.

After leading the state during the early months of the pandemic, Northern Virginia's hospitalization have stayed near all-time lows for nearly a month. On Thursday, hospitals were reporting 229 patients. The high for the region was 818 reported April 30.

Meanwhile, the eastern region of the state saw record hospitalizations Thursday, with 485 patients. The central and southwest region have also seen their numbers climb this week.

Hospitalizations Outside of Northern Virginia | July 23

The state reported 844 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the lowest number in nearly two weeks. Northern Virginia reported 169 new cases.

The eastern region added 320 cases Thursday, and the southwest region, which has also seen a recent increase, added 94.  The central region added 150 cases, and the northwest region added 111.

Virginia reported only three new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, with one in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,054 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,013, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 511, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 23

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,639 256 56
Arlington 2,776 431 135
Fairfax 15,126 1,797 511
Fairfax City 74 9 7
Falls Church 55 10 6
Loudoun 4,758 325 106
Manassas 1,553 117 20
Manassas Park 479 49 7
Prince William 8,321 758 165
Totals 35,781 3,752 1,013
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 308 31 1
Spotsylvania 1,212 87 33
Stafford 1,163 111 7
Fauquier 551 33 8
Totals 3,234 262 49

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 23

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 6.7 Up
Arlington 5 Down
Fairfax 5.4 Stable
Loudoun 6.3 Down
Prince William 8.2 Up
Rappahannock 3.9 Down
Statewide 7.7 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 169 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 844 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 17,971 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 35,781 cases, 1,013 deaths

  • Statewide: 81,237 cases, 2,054 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 969,145 diagnostic tests (1.06 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,218 (up from 1,157 the previous day, highest since June 4)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 257 (up from 253 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 10,479 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 436 confirmed positive cases (down from 478 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 143,224 deaths, 3.98 million cases, 1.21 million recovered

  • World: 624,665 deaths, 15.2 million cases, 8.7 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

Soily

Out of curiosity, I compared deaths of all causes in Virginia in 2020 with 2019. I only looked at 18 weeks from March 1 to June 30. According to CDC statistics, 25,288 people died in Virginia during this period in 2020 compared to 24,192 people dying during the same period in 2019. That is about 4.3% more deaths in 2020 than 2019, or 1,036 more people. Since a few over 2,000 deaths have been linked to COVID-19, it is clear that probably half of these people would have died even if they didn't have COVID-19. It is a bad virus, but its seriousness has purposely been blown out of proportion by media and dishonest politicians. The vast majority of deaths are older people that can bee protected. Schools need to reopen with masks and social distancing in place.

Report Add Reply

