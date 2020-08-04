While the county continues to grapple with climbing costs associated with the pandemic, including dramatic costs estimates for schools in the fall, Prince William County has received an infusion of financial aid from the federal government.
The county was recently awarded $41 million in the second round of the federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The county was awarded $41 million in May in the first round of funding.
Virginia officials notified the county of the second round of funding on July 28, according to the county.
The board of county supervisors is set to consider a resolution at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, to approve a certificate of receipt, which includes the county agreeing to appropriately spend the funding, among other requirements, according to the proposed resolution. The county would once again split the funding with Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico if the resolution is approved.
In May, of the $41 million dedicated to the county, the county allocated $451,384 to Dumfries; $147,726 to Haymarket; $94,380 to Occoquan and $45,138 to Quantico, according to the county.
The county must use the funding for necessary expenditures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expenditures that were not expected as of March 27, and funding must be spent by Dec. 30, according to a letter to the county from Aubrey Layne Jr., Virginia Secretary of Finance.
Of the first round of CARES Act funding, the county has awarded funding for emergency housing assistance, small business relief grants, social services related, the school division and more.
In June, Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef requested $42.5 million from the county for pandemic-related expenses. But much of the existing funding had already been allocated.
A list of how the first round of CARES Act funding was dedicated:
- $8 million for emergency housing assistance
- $6.3 million to emergency response.
- $5 million for small business micro grants
- $5 million for economic recovery initiatives
- $5 million to the school division to buy computer devices to support distance learning
- $4 million for COVID-19 testing
- $3 million for homeless navigation center
- $2 million for homeless services
- $1 million for community feeding
- $1 million grants to community partners
- $700,000 to towns
