Prince William County has set aside over $237,000 to cover workers’ compensation claims from five county employees who say they contracted COVID-19 after being exposed in the workplace.
Brian Misner, the county’s emergency management coordinator, provided information about employees’ exposure to the coronavirus for the first time Aug. 4 at the request of the board of county supervisors.
Misner said 40 county employees have tested positive for the virus, with 22 of those being public safety employees.
Highlighting the risk, Prince William General District Court was closed Aug. 14 after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus. The entire second floor of the courthouse and other areas were cleaned as a precaution, Sheriff Glen Hill said.
Lori Gray, the county’s assistant director of finance for risk and wellness services, told InsideNoVa that the money in reserve represents medical costs paid to date and expected reserves for the future expenses of the five claims. County employees who suffer on-the-job injuries and illnesses may be eligible for benefits to cover medical expenses and lost wages under the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act, Gray said.
She added that the county’s risk and wellness services department continues to assess job tasks “to determine the appropriate level of PPE [personal protective equipment], provided training, fit testing for respirators, and developed protocols and policies to keep the employees and visitors safe while working and visiting Prince William.”
The county follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, she said.
Misner said public safety employees made up the bulk of county employees who have missed work due to COVID-19. Overall, 450 county employees have missed work due to the virus, or roughly 7.6% of the county’s full- and part-time employees.
Of those, 359 work in public safety, according to data from the county. Public safety includes police, fire and rescue departments, the sheriff’s office, the Adult Detention Center, public safety communication and positions in the county courthouse.
Employees missed work because they were restricted from working or because their doctors asked them to isolate or monitor themselves due to potential exposures, Misner said.
Since April, Prince William has a new policy allowing employees who can telework to do so and providing alternate work assignments if employees' duties are affected by the pandemic. The policy also includes available paid leave options, including the Family and Medical Leave Act, the county's emergency leave and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Virginia requires employers with more than two employees to obtain workers’ compensation insurance. The insurance provides injured workers with specific benefits while protecting employers from civil lawsuits, according to the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission website.
Evelyn McGill, executive director of the Virginia's Workers’ Compensation Commission, said that as of Aug. 12 the commission had received 5,770 claims statewide related to the coronavirus.
Of the 481 claims that had a request for benefits, 64 claims have been awarded benefits and 75 claims have been denied benefits, according to McGill. The remaining claims are pending.
Prince William County is insured through its association, Prince William Self-Insurance Group, which provides workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability and pollution coverages for the county and the Adult Detention Center, according to the county. Prince William Self-Insurance Group is similar to an insurance company and it is a blended unit of the county, according to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.