Prince William County is promoting several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing through Saturday, July 25, for those who live and work in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in the area to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test, arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted, according to a news release.
Tuesday, July 28
1:30 p.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City.
Wednesday, July 29
1:30 p.m.: Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility, 3800 Graham Park Road, Triangle
5:30 p.m.: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
Thursday, July 30
8:30 a.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
11:30 a.m.: Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Friday, July 31
8:30 a.m.: Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
5:30 p.m.: Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Saturday, Aug. 1
8:30 a.m.: Development Services Building, 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge
One of the best places to catch the virus is to go where they are testing for the virus. The screening sites may be what is helping keep the virus going. It was on its way out before these free sites showed up.
