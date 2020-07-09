The Prince William Health District has hired 46 contact tracers since May, with dozens more to be added in coming weeks in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
After someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’re quizzed on their recent interactions and contact tracers are responsible for following up with others who may have been at risk of contracting the disease.
The Virginia Department of Health is working to hire thousands of contact tracers or disease detectives, according to its website.
Andrea Young, the Prince William Health District’s epidemiologist, said contractors are being hired in phases in order to effectively train them on the process.
“The hiring, training and orientation process takes time in order to ensure a successful outcome, especially for the large number of positions being added,” Young said.
The health district will continue to onboard more contractors over the next two months, depending on illness activity within the community.
“With our current trend in new cases, we have been able to manage [the] workload using the phased approach,” Young said.
The health district has reached out to 1,500 people who have the virus or contacts since June 15, when the Centers for Disease Control provided contact tracing software, Young said in an email.
In the early weeks of the pandemic, the health district focused its contact tracing efforts on cases in high-risk exposure areas like long-term care facilities and other health care settings. Since then, the health district has worked to expand its contact tracing outreach.
Contact tracers help contain the spread of the virus by providing help locating testing if needed, and guidance on how to quarantine or monitor symptoms, according to Young and Dr. Alison Ansher, the health district's director.
Providing information about the importance of abiding by public health recommendations has become an important part of contact tracing. So far, some people who have the virus and their contacts can be reluctant to speak with contact tracers for cultural reasons and privacy concerns, the health officials said.
Additionally, individuals with the illness may be reticent to provide contacts names and information due to stigma and/or due to associated public health recommendations, according to Ansher and Young.
Contact tracers will ask for date of birth, address, race and ethnicity, which will only be used by public health agencies, but will not ask about someone's social security number, immigration status or financial information, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.