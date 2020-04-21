Prince William public health officials are trying to track COVID-19 in the region by focusing on high-risk exposure areas like long-term care facilities and other health care settings.
In earlier weeks of the pandemic, Prince William Health District staff contacted every person who could have been exposed to COVID-19 to inform them about possible exposure and to offer guidance to isolate or quarantine themselves and monitor their health going forward.
Andrea Young, epidemiologist for the district, said their guidance depended on the person’s symptoms and level of potential exposure. Staff also informed them on what to do if they started seeing symptoms.
From March 26 through April 8, when the health district was reporting 288 cases total, staff had contacted 347 people who have had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Young said.
Now, the region has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and their strategy for tracking the coronavirus has changed.
When a person has tested positive for the coronavirus, the district contacts places where the person could have exposed others to find people who may have been exposed and provide recommendations for monitoring.
For those people with COVID-19 who haven’t potentially exposed others in public settings, the district doesn’t call people who could have been exposed to them. Young said staff provides guidance on how to self-monitor and how they can inform their close contacts about possibly being exposed. Staff also recommend telling their contacts to monitor their symptoms and what to do if they do begin experiencing symptoms.
“The contract tracing efforts are not focused on the individual's symptoms,” Young said in an email to InsideNoVa. “They are focused on the potential exposure settings. We began this transition during the first week of April due to the expansion in testing being performed and the subsequent increase in cases being identified in our community.”
Young said because Prince William Health District has community transmission, they are focusing efforts on the highest risk populations that may have a greater impact on our community’s infrastructure and safety.
She said the value of public health messaging becomes more important than maintaining individual contact with people who were possibly exposed.
