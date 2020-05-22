The Prince William County Parks and Recreation department reopened on Thursday its parking lots at county parks so residents can better access trails, fishing and outdoor space during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent Heavner, the department’s spokesman, said the county hopes residents can better access trails, fishing and outdoor space at parks while maintaining physical distance between people and avoiding groups of 10 or more people. Heavner said staff will monitor parks to ensure compliance with safety recommendations.
“Amenities such as playgrounds, picnic tables and more will remain closed and roped off,” Heavner said in an email.
As part of the reopening, the department is also reopening the boat launch at Lake Ridge Park Marina, but is not renting boats, he said.
Heavner said parks can offer open space to walk and fishing for residents who may not have access to that within walking distance of their residence. Park officials recommend residents stay at home if they are sick. The department has added additional signs to parks, Heavner said.
The county closed its senior centers and its park facilities such as playgrounds in the week before March 18 when County Executive Christopher Martino declared a local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heavner said the department had to close parking lots after being unable to respond to numerous calls about gatherings of people at parks.
“I think people are more aware [now] we can’t gather in crowds,” Heavner said.
