Prince William Health District provides public health services for the county, Manassas and Manassas Park. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions to daily life while public health officials advise residents to take precautions, such as avoiding large groups of 10 people or more, maintaining social distance, wearing a face covering if possible and more.
Alison Ansher, the health district’s director, answered a few questions June 5 about local efforts amid the pandemic.
InsideNoVa: People locally have tested positive for COVID-19. In Prince William Health District, there have been 110 deaths, 519 hospitalizations and 6,030 cases reported in the district. Is the district on a downward trend, plateau, etc?
Ansher: Hospitalizations have gone down. We are actively increasing testing so one would expect to see more cases. Most of the testing sites are not requiring symptoms, so we will also be able to identify those who have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic.
The challenge with the number of deaths, they are not always known on the day of the death. In apart there has been a review of death certificate and medical records to identify cases of COVID-19 as we have learned more about what diagnosis can be secondary to a COVID-19 infection.
IN: Why are contact tracers important? How many tracers does Prince William Health District plan to hire? Where is the county in the process of hiring contact tracers?
Ansher: Contract tracing is part of the process of supporting people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. It is a core disease control mitigation measure employed to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The case is contacted and interviewed to determine close contacts to the case. We provide education and tell them they should isolate, as well as provide information and resources that they may need to successfully maintain isolation at home.
To protect the privacy of the case, contacts are just told that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are questioned about symptoms and given resources for testing. Depending upon their symptom, they may be a case so would follow the process and determine their contacts, and if they do not have symptoms, given education and how to quarantine at home for 14 days after the exposure. Monitoring is also done to help determine that the residents following isolation/quarantine, and if become sick, referred to their health care providers or emergency department or urgent care dependent upon their symptoms.
The Prince William Health District is set to hire 145 contact tracers over a series of weeks. Obviously we cannot onboard that many people at once.
This is a state process, because we also cover Manassas City and Manassas Park. We have had two weeks of onboarding [hiring contact tracers] and the process continues.
IN: The health district has reported 15 outbreaks with 269 associated cases. In addition, there are 332 health care workers who have tested positive for the virus. How is the health district addressing these outbreaks? What steps are being taken to help prevent future outbreaks?
Ansher: Most have been in a congregate setting. With long-term care facilities, we had them complete an assessment and provided guidance before outbreaks occurred. As outbreaks occurred, we helped with infection control measures implementation, testing, understanding and in some instances providing results results and education, and what to do to help prevent ongoing transmission.
We have maintained contact with these facilities. Some facilities have needed staffing support so we provided staffing resources. We fit tested staff for n95 masks, helped with personal protective equipment resources, and helped to train and provide training materials on how to appropriately DON (put on) and doff (take off) their PPE.
IN: Is the health district testing all employees and residents who live in a congregate setting, such as long term care facilities, adult detention center, etc? Of the 15 outbreaks, 13 were at a long-term care facility, one was at the Prince William Adult Detention Center and one was at an educational setting, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Ansher: We have offered and most have done it through state resources or on their own. We can recommend but cannot make a facility do a Point Prevalence testing process.
IN: When will we reach herd immunity?
Ansher: Good question, but it is still unknown if being infected provides immunity and for how long.
IN: Are you all assisting in preparing plans for K-12 schools and higher education? If so, how are you helping?
Ansher: The central office Virginia Department of Health has an education task force that has been working with the Virginia Department of Education as well as universities regarding reopening.
To receive updates and information related to COVID-19, text COVIDPWC to 888777 to reach the PWC Alerts emergency notification system, Ansher said.
