The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia continued to drop Thursday, with the region adding 165 new cases. The 7-day average for new cases has fallen from 685 cases on May 31 to an average Thursday of 324 — lower than at any point since late April.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the virus and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and on ventilators continued to decline, now at their lowest levels statewide since those numbers began being reported April 6.

Northern Virginia will move into the second phase of reopening businesses this Friday, June 12.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health showed just 470 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, with Northern Virginia accounting for only 35% percent of them, much lower than in recent weeks.

The state reported six new deaths due to COVID-19, including two in Northern Virginia. The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,520. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 809, and Fairfax County alone accounts for 27.5% of the deaths, with 418.

The state reported 9,053 diagnostic test results Wednesday. It was unclear how many of those were from the backlog of nearly 13,000 tests that were processed by a Richmond lab that was reporting results via fax. State officials said those results are being uploaded this week.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 52,647. Northern Virginia accounts for 28,619 cases, or 54.3%.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 165 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 470 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 9,053 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 28,619 cases, 809 deaths

Statewide: 52,647 cases, 1,520 deaths

Statewide Testing: 405,025 diagnostic tests (453,869 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,069 (down from 1,155 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 273 (down from 296 and lowest since at least April 6)

Patients Discharged: 6,895 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,233 (down from 1,211 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 7

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 112,924 deaths, 2 million cases, 533,504 recovered

World: 417,174 deaths, 7.4 million cases, 3.48 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University