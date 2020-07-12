The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia is at its lowest level since the early weeks of the pandemic, while the rate statewide suggests a troubling spike in cases elsewhere in Virginia.
Northern Virginia is reporting a 7-day average of 139 new cases, compared to an average of 685 at the end of May. On Sunday, the region added 177 new cases, compared to 888 statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Fairfax County reported its 500th death due to the coronavirus.
There were four new deaths reported Sunday in the state linked to COVID-19, with three in Northern Virginia. Northern Virginia has accounted for 986 deaths, slightly more than half of Virginia's total of 1,966, but, like the total case number, that percentage has been declining in recent weeks.
The health department reported 221 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Statewide hospitalizations increased to 1,045, up from 1,020 the previous day, and significantly higher than the recent low of 783 recorded Monday.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data By Locality | July 12
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,455
|249
|57
|Arlington
|2,615
|425
|134
|Fairfax
|14,482
|1,712
|500
|Fairfax City
|72
|6
|7
|Falls Church
|53
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,407
|289
|99
|Manassas
|1,485
|107
|19
|Manassas Park
|458
|47
|6
|Prince William
|7,809
|705
|157
|Totals
|33,836
|3,550
|986
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|279
|27
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1082
|82
|31
|Stafford
|1060
|104
|6
|Fauquier
|492
|31
|8
|Totals
|2,913
|244
|45
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 12
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|8.5
|Up
|Arlington
|5.2
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.9
|Down
|Loudoun
|6.8
|Down
|Prince William
|9.4
|Down
|Rappahannock
|5.5
|Up
|Statewide
|6.8
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 177 new cases, 3 new death
Statewide: 888 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 17,689 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 33,659 cases, 983 deaths
Statewide: 70,670 cases, 1,966 deaths
Statewide Testing: 801,205 diagnostic tests (885,504 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7 (includes a case reported by the Rappahannock Health District that is not reflected in state data)
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,045 (up from 1,020 the previous day and the highest since June 11)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 228 (down from 230 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 9,310 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 564 confirmed positive cases (up from 532 the pervious day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 134,815 deaths, 3.24 million cases, 995,576 recovered
World: 565,716 deaths, 12.74 million cases, 7.02 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.