New Cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia is at its lowest level since the early weeks of the pandemic, while the rate statewide suggests a troubling spike in cases elsewhere in Virginia.

Northern Virginia is reporting a 7-day average of 139 new cases, compared to an average of 685 at the end of May. On Sunday, the region added 177 new cases, compared to 888 statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Fairfax County reported its 500th death due to the coronavirus.

There were four new deaths reported Sunday in the state linked to COVID-19, with three in Northern Virginia.  Northern Virginia has accounted for 986 deaths, slightly more than half of Virginia's total of 1,966, but, like the total case number, that percentage has been declining in recent weeks. 

The health department reported 221 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Statewide hospitalizations increased to 1,045, up from 1,020 the previous day, and significantly higher than the recent low of 783 recorded Monday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data By Locality | July 12

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,455 249 57
Arlington 2,615 425 134
Fairfax 14,482 1,712 500
Fairfax City 72 6 7
Falls Church 53 10 7
Loudoun 4,407 289 99
Manassas 1,485 107 19
Manassas Park 458 47 6
Prince William 7,809 705 157
Totals 33,836 3,550 986
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 279 27 0
Spotsylvania 1082 82 31
Stafford 1060 104 6
Fauquier 492 31 8
Totals 2,913 244 45

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 12

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 8.5 Up
Arlington 5.2 Stable
Fairfax 5.9 Down
Loudoun 6.8 Down
Prince William 9.4 Down
Rappahannock 5.5 Up
Statewide 6.8 Up

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 177 new cases, 3 new death

  • Statewide: 888 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 17,689 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 33,659 cases, 983 deaths

  • Statewide: 70,670 cases, 1,966 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 801,205 diagnostic tests (885,504 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7 (includes a case reported by the Rappahannock Health District that is not reflected in state data)

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,045 (up from 1,020 the previous day and the highest since June 11)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 228 (down from 230 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 9,310 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 564 confirmed positive cases (up from 532 the pervious day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 134,815 deaths, 3.24 million cases, 995,576 recovered

  • World: 565,716 deaths, 12.74 million cases, 7.02 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

