The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia continued to drop Monday, with the 7-day average at its lowest level in more than two months.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 151 new cases in Northern Virginia, bringing the 7-day average to 188. Statewide, health officials reported 380 new cases — the lowest single-day total in two months.

Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia climbed from 326 to 328 in the latest daily report. It's only a slight increase, but the first in more than two weeks of steady declines.

The state reported six new deaths due to COVID-19, including three in Northern Virginia. There have been 1,552 deaths in the state since March. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 821, and Fairfax County alone accounts for more than a quarter of the deaths, with 423.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 54,886. Northern Virginia has had 29,431 cases, or 53.6% of the state's total.

The state added 9,976 diagnostic test results to its database Monday. Overall, including antibody tests, over 530,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 151 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide: 380 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 9,976 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 29,431 cases, 821 deaths

Statewide: 54,886 cases, 1,552 deaths

Statewide Testing: 476,573 diagnostic tests (530,432 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 902 (down from 958 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 269 (down from 334)

Patients Discharged: 7,230 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,009 (down from 1,055 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 4

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 2

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 115,732 deaths, 2.09 million cases, 561,816 recovered

World: 433,930 deaths, 7.93 million cases, 3.79 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University