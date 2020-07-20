With evictions resuming across the state and enhanced unemployment benefits nearing their expiration, Northern Virginia clergy leaders are calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to implement a statewide pause on eviction proceedings.
In a call July 17 organized by the advocacy group Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE), reverends, rabbis and imams pleaded with Northam to reimpose a moratorium on evictions that the state Supreme Court ended June 23 through executive action.
During the call, Pastor Keith Savage of First Baptist Church of Manassas said the group had previously found an ally in the governor on issues like raising the felony larceny threshold and criminal justice reform broadly.
“Governor, if you acted to protect citizens before, we appreciate the steps your administration has taken. … To put a rent relief program in place, we applaud your efforts,” Savage said. “Thousands are beginning to lose hope in this commonwealth, on the edge of facing hopelessness. This cannot be … you have the power to enact a moratorium on evictions, your own attorney general has made this clear.”
On July 14, Attorney General Mark Herring issued an advisory opinion at the request of a group of state delegates, including Del. Lee Carter, D-50. In it, Herring seems to indicate that the governor’s emergency powers would extend to a hold on evictions.
“The governor has both statutory and executive authority to issue emergency orders,” Herring’s opinion reads. “Whether any particular executive order is an appropriate exercise of emergency power depends on the scope of the executive order and the facts and circumstances. … The branches of Virginia government each possess tools that, depending on the facts and circumstances, may be used to aid those facing eviction.”
Northam insists that even with Herring’s advisory opinion, an executive action temporarily stopping eviction proceedings wouldn't necessarily be on firm legal ground.
Northam’s press secretary Alena Yarmosky told InsideNova the governor is focused on addressing the problem through financial relief for renters. The state has already committed $50 million to rental relief and localities are standing up their own assistance programs in many places. But representatives from VOICE said the various programs were difficult to navigate and not widely known.
“Gov. Northam is committed to protecting Virginians facing eviction, but an executive order in this specific case would likely raise legal complexities that would hinder the expediency needed to help Virginians,” Yarmosky said in an email. “The most important thing is keeping Virginians in their home now and in the long-term. That is why the governor put an initial $50 million into Virginia’s comprehensive eviction and rent relief program, and why he continues to urge General District Judges to postpone docketing eviction proceedings.”
But Savage and others fear that the situation will only get worse for individuals and families on the brink of losing their homes. The federal government’s enhanced unemployment benefits, which provide an additional $600 per week on top of state benefits, are set to expire at the end of the month.
Manassas and Prince William County have both implemented assistance programs for renters or those seeking help for mortgage payments, but eviction proceedings have resumed at the Prince William County General District Court. The Virginia Supreme Court has provided data to Northam’s office that more than 12,000 eviction cases were put on hold when the moratorium went into place.
In Prince William County, the Department of Social Services is offering up to $3,500 in rent and utility assistance for households at 30% of the federally-determined Area Median Income.
According to Courtney Tierney, the county’s director of social services, the department’s coordinated entry system received 576 requests from July 1-12 for people “who are homeless or trying to be diverted from homelessness.”
Manassas has also established a rental and utility assistance program for people financially impacted by the pandemic. Since the application opened at the end of June, 73 have applied, according to Michele Gehr, the city’s director of social services.
Meanwhile, the region is still feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 in a significant way. Northern Virginians filed for 6,150 initial unemployment claims for the week ending in July 11, an increase for the second straight week. That number has remained between 10 to 15 times higher than it was last summer. Continued claims, which indicate how many people still haven’t returned to work, stayed flat. If Congress fails to renew enhanced unemployment benefits, activists and religious leaders fear the number of people facing homelessness will drastically increase.
“Members and non-members are reaching out,” Savage said. “What they’re basically saying is, if they’re not in danger of being evicted, they’re fearful for August.”
(2) comments
Of course Savage isn’t demanding that the people affected be allowed to go back to work.
He isn't demanding that because we still haven't gotten this pandemic under control it is sad that you folks don't understand the concept of object permanence.
