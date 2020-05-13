In an immediate, life-threatening situation, call 911.

Emergency help is available through Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County

Community Services Boards.

If you or someone you care about may be at risk of suicide, don't hesitate to reach out for help right away.  

These resources are available 24/7:

Text "CONNECT" to 855-11 to contact PRS CrisisLink.

Call PRS CrisisLink at 703-527-4077

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Veteran's Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1

COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program (NVFS)

 

Hotlines

Crisis Support – Children’s Regional Crisis Response CR2 (PW, FX, Alex, Arl, Loudoun) – 844/627-4747

Crisis Services REACH (Intellectual and Developmental Disability Crisis Services) -855-897-8278

Trillium Center – offering virtual groups for positive thinking, coping, support

Monday through Friday 

12 - 8 pm 

703-763-3865 

If no one answers, leave a voicemail and we will call you back as soon as possible

Online/ Phone meetings:

 Dial (425) 436-6360 ; Access code 422932#

  • Menu bar is at the bottom of the screen when you are in zoom on a computer, at the top on a mobile devise.
  • Use Mic and Video icons to turn on mic and camera. 
  • Click on Up Arrow located to right of microphone icon to test speakers and microphone on your computer. 
  • Host can use Manage Participants Icon to see who is online and mute people if needed, including muting everyone.
  • Chat Icon can be used by participants to communicate via chat
  • Use Gallery View/Speaker View at the top right to flip between seeing just the speaker and seeing everyone in the meeting.

Apps

  • Calm resources https://www.calm.com/blog/take-a-deep-breath?utm_source=lifecycle&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=difficult_times_nonsubs_031720
  • Other APPS that may be helpful:
    • Breathe 2 Relax- Free; teaches breathing techniques to manage stress; helpful for those with anxiety disorders, stress and PTSD
    • HAPPIFY – May have cost associated; Self guided application aimed to increase positive emotions
    • Mindshift – Free; Helpful for Teens, Parents, Adults in managing symptoms of anxiety and panic attacks
    • Moodkit -Cost under $5.00; helps with depression, anxiety, anger management; identify and challenge unhealthy thought patterns
    • Moodtools -Free; targets depression; provides psychoeducation around risk factors and psychosocial approaches to treatment; thought for day; safety plan and videos
    • T2MoodTracker – Free; for depression, anxiety, stress, trauma related feelings
    • Self Help Anxiety Management – Free; monitors anxious thoughts and behaviors over time
  • MyStrengthNow – For some Kaiser Permanent members, the app is free during the state of emergency

Additional Resources:

  • National Alliance for Mentally Ill - NAMI - all NAMI Virginia communication will be through phone calls, emails, website and online resources updates, social media, and conference calls. The NAMI Virginia Helpline will remain open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; however, again, please be aware a message will need to be left and the call will be returned as soon as possible. Should you, or anyone you know, need immediate assistance, NAMI's Helpline will be functioning as normal and can be reached at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). 
  • Mental Health America – information and online screenings: https://mhanational.org

