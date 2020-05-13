In an immediate, life-threatening situation, call 911.
Emergency help is available through Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County
Community Services Boards.
If you or someone you care about may be at risk of suicide, don't hesitate to reach out for help right away.
These resources are available 24/7:
Text "CONNECT" to 855-11 to contact PRS CrisisLink.
Call PRS CrisisLink at 703-527-4077
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Veteran's Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1
Get Help Now
COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program (NVFS)
Hotlines
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- PRS CrisisLink at 703-527-4077
- National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
- Veteran’s Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255
Crisis Support – Children’s Regional Crisis Response CR2 (PW, FX, Alex, Arl, Loudoun) – 844/627-4747
Crisis Services REACH (Intellectual and Developmental Disability Crisis Services) -855-897-8278
Trillium Center – offering virtual groups for positive thinking, coping, support
Monday through Friday
12 - 8 pm
703-763-3865
If no one answers, leave a voicemail and we will call you back as soon as possible
Online/ Phone meetings:
- AAhttp://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
- Phone Daily mtg at 2pm:
Dial (425) 436-6360 ; Access code 422932#
- Alcoholics Anonymous – Offers on line support through their online intergroup link http://aa-intergroup.org/
- Cocaine Anonymous – Online Services https://www.ca-online.org/
- LifeRing Secular Recovery https://www.lifering.org/online-meetings
- In the rooms - Online Recovery Meetings https://www.intherooms.com/home/
- Marijuana Anonymous – District 13 online fellowship of people who share our experience, strength, and hope with one another to solve common problem and help others to recover from pot addiction. Link https://ma-online.org/
- Narcotics Anonymous – Offers a variety of online and skype meeting options. Link https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/text-results.php?country=Web&state&city&zip&street&within=5&day=0&lang&orderby=distance
- Reddit Recovery –https://www.reddit.com/r/REDDITORSINRECOVERY/
- Refuge Recovery – Refuge Recovery is grounded in the belief that Buddhist principles and practices create a strong foundation for a path to freedom from addiction. https://refugerecovery.org/meetings?tsml-day=any&tsml-region=online-english
- SMART Recovery – Self-Management And Recovery Training (SMART) is a global community of mutual-support groups. They offer online support and forums including a chat room and message board. Link https://www.smartrecovery.org/community/
- SoberCity – Soberocity could be a great solution for you if you’re looking for an online community that occasionally also has live events across the country. https://www.soberocity.com/
- Sobergrid – https://www.sobergrid.com/
- Soberistas – International Online-only Recovery Community https://soberistas.com/
- Sober Recovery - The forums of Sober Recovery are a great place for people with substance use disorder to find assistance and helpful information. The community has more than 168,000 people who are recovering from substance use disorder and/or codependence, as well as their friends and family. Link https://www.soberrecovery.com/forums/
- We Connect Recovery - Online recovery support groups will be available daily. They are open to anyone who is dealing with substance use, mental health concerns, disordered eating, as well as any other quality of life concerns. Everyone is welcome no matter your pathway to recovery or recovery status. Link https://www.weconnectrecovery.com/free-online-support-meetings
- Menu bar is at the bottom of the screen when you are in zoom on a computer, at the top on a mobile devise.
- Use Mic and Video icons to turn on mic and camera.
- Click on Up Arrow located to right of microphone icon to test speakers and microphone on your computer.
- Host can use Manage Participants Icon to see who is online and mute people if needed, including muting everyone.
- Chat Icon can be used by participants to communicate via chat
- Use Gallery View/Speaker View at the top right to flip between seeing just the speaker and seeing everyone in the meeting.
Apps
- Calm resources https://www.calm.com/blog/take-a-deep-breath?utm_source=lifecycle&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=difficult_times_nonsubs_031720
- Other APPS that may be helpful:
- Breathe 2 Relax- Free; teaches breathing techniques to manage stress; helpful for those with anxiety disorders, stress and PTSD
- HAPPIFY – May have cost associated; Self guided application aimed to increase positive emotions
- Mindshift – Free; Helpful for Teens, Parents, Adults in managing symptoms of anxiety and panic attacks
- Moodkit -Cost under $5.00; helps with depression, anxiety, anger management; identify and challenge unhealthy thought patterns
- Moodtools -Free; targets depression; provides psychoeducation around risk factors and psychosocial approaches to treatment; thought for day; safety plan and videos
- T2MoodTracker – Free; for depression, anxiety, stress, trauma related feelings
- Self Help Anxiety Management – Free; monitors anxious thoughts and behaviors over time
- MyStrengthNow – For some Kaiser Permanent members, the app is free during the state of emergency
Additional Resources:
- Hazelden Betty Ford: “Tips for Staying Connected and Safeguarding Your Addiction Recovery” https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/about-us/news-media/tips-for-staying-connected?utm_source=general-communications&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=59952contains online support meetings, podcasts/blogs, mobile apps, social media groups, and movie/video suggestions. HBF also has The Daily Pledgehttps://thedailypledge.org/ which is an online support community with chat rooms and places to hang out virtually with friends in recovery.
- Shatterproof: “How I’m Coping with COVID-19 and Social Isolation as a Person in Long-Term Recovery” https://www.shatterproof.org/blog/how-im-coping-covid-19-and-social-isolation-person-long-term-recoveryprovides helpful suggestions of what to do (exercising, reaching out, praying, meditating, focusing on my breathing, listening to music, doing projects you’ve been putting off) and NOT to do (monitor time on social media, negative self-talk, eat too much unhealthy food, watch the news 24/7).
- The Chopra Center: “Anxious About the Coronavirus? Here Are Eight Practical Tips on How to Stay Calm and Support Your Immune System.” https://chopra.com/articles/anxious-about-the-coronavirus-here-are-eight-practical-tips-on-how-to-stay-calm-and-support?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_content=200310-March-Newsletter&utm_campaign=Newsletter2020310&fbclid=IwAR1mX4tN1lZrUpywSjRTTEcDcxWCCcsSQhcE5NXzRE1WMjh_U1AM969a4HU
- National Alliance for Mentally Ill - NAMI - all NAMI Virginia communication will be through phone calls, emails, website and online resources updates, social media, and conference calls. The NAMI Virginia Helpline will remain open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; however, again, please be aware a message will need to be left and the call will be returned as soon as possible. Should you, or anyone you know, need immediate assistance, NAMI's Helpline will be functioning as normal and can be reached at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).
- Mental Health America – information and online screenings: https://mhanational.org
