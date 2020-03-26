The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) has a Pet Pantry program in place for residents in need of pet food or other pet supplies. Pet items will be available for pick up at the AWLA (4101 Eisenhower Ave.) by appointment only. Residents in need are encouraged to email community@alexandriaanimals.org or call 703.746.5508 to request pet food or supplies. If transportation is a problem, contact the AWLA to discuss options.
