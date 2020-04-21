Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning has begun a gift-card matching program to help local businesses and is also providing free MERV-13 face mask inserts.
Falcon's "Shop Local" program is designed to support the businesses forced to close due to COVID19, including hairstylists, massage therapists, and manicure workers. Customers who buy a gift card at a local hair salon, massage therapist, or nail salon can email a copy of the gift card and receipt to shoplocal@falconhvac.com and they will get another gift card at the same store for up to $20.
Locations are limited to service areas listed on http://www.falconhvac.com/homeowners/, and there is a limit of one gift card per person per business. The matching program expires May 1 and is limited to 250 gift cards.
To obtain the free mask filters, click here for details: http://www.falconhvac.com/masks/
