Northern Virginia Family Service is accepting donations.
Most-Needed Items:
- Diapers
- Shelf-stable canned goods
- Household Cleaning supplies (Clorox wipes, Lysol, rubbing alcohol)
- Antibacterial soap
- Grocery Gift Cards
You can donate online.
The drop-off location is at NVFS SERVE Campus, 10056 Dean Drive, Manassas.
To minimize person to person contact, consider mailing donations to: NVFS Headquarters, 10455 White Granite Drive #100, Oakton, VA 22124
You can also purchase items through the Amazon Wish List. On the shipping address page, select NVFS HQ—this will ship it to the Oakton office. On the gift message, include your name & address so we can properly acknowledge your generous donation.
