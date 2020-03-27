Mary Washington Healthcare is convening a panel of experts to host a virtual community town hall: “COVID-19 Update in the Fredericksburg Region,” a forum that will address the serious public health issue of the coronavirus. As the nation is in an unprecedented pandemic, it is the responsibility of our local healthcare leadership to provide information to our community.
This virtual town hall, open and free to the public, will take place live on the Mary Washington Healthcare’s Facebook page, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST. A recording of the event will be available on Mary Washington Healthcare’s YouTube channel and other media platforms.
Michael McDermott, MD, MBA, President and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, Christopher Newman, MD, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, and Donald Stern, MD, Interim Rappahannock Area District Director and former acting state Health Commissioner, will share pertinent information, clinical perspectives, community resources, and take questions live from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.