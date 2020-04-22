NWFCU Foundation recently ran a weekend meal program drive, collecting non-perishable food items to provide nourishing meals for at-promise children on weekends. The Foundation received almost 4,200 food items and several hundred dollars in donations from generous credit union members, employees and corporate partners, including Whitney, Bradley & Brown, Inc.
Each year the Foundation works alongside Northwest Federal members, employees, and corporate partners to gather and deliver food to various food pantries in area schools and after-school programs. This year, when schools closed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Foundation was ready to distribute much needed supplies during what has become a very trying time for children with hunger issues.
“The NWFCU Foundation is so fortunate to be blessed with incredible, generous corporate partners, credit union members and employees,” said Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Kaycee Childress. “Especially at this difficult time, their wonderful donations mean that we are able to help mitigate the food insecurity from which these children would otherwise suffer.”
The Foundation partnered with Fairfax County Public Schools to aid with their weekend meals and school supply programs. They reached out to Susan Livingood, the parent liaison at Dogwood Elementary, and she shared that they were in desperate need of food to distribute to children in the area. Practicing safe distance standards, the Foundation delivered food to Livingood on two separate occasions for distribution to local children. Additionally, the Foundation contacted Amy Shaw, a member of the South Lakes High School Pantry Team and made a delivery to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where the South Lakes Pantry’s food is now being stored.
The NWFCU Foundation holds several donation drives throughout the year to support their mission to empower young people. Find out more about their drives and scholarship program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.