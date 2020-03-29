In an effort to provide ongoing information regarding COVID-19, Prince William County is offering several new tools that residents can now access.
The county’s new COVID-19 website - available at pwcgov.org/COVID19 - is much easier to navigate and is the main source of information regarding the county’s response to the pandemic. For those who have their browser set to a different language, the site uses Google Translate to automatically display content in that language.
The county has also instituted an SMS text alert system for COVID-19. If you are interested in receiving updates from Prince William County via text for COVID-19, please text COVIDPWC to 888777 for English or COVIDPWCES to 888777 for Spanish.
For health questions regarding COVID-19, residents may call the Prince William Health District call center at 703-872-7759, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For all other calls regarding county operations, residents may call the county’s Information Line at 703-794-4660, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As the number of cases in Prince William County increases, the Health District recommends the following to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water format least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based sanitizer only if soap and water is not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Immediately throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet or more away from others.
- If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home unless you need medical care. Call your healthcare provider prior to going to their office.
- Avoid non-essential travel and public gatherings, particularly if you have chronic medical conditions at any age, pregnant or are elderly.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you develop a fever, new or worsening cough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.