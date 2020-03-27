Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) is increasing its Grab and Go meal service. Beginning Monday, March 30, 2020, students will receive a two-day supply of breakfast and lunch meals, available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, for a total of twelve meals per week. During its first week of service, the school division has successfully prepared, transported and served 18,120 meals to students and families.
The school division will continue to provide meals to all children without charge or discrimination, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis at the following locations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week until further notice:
· Widewater Elementary located at 101 Den Rich Road in Stafford;
· Kate Waller Barrett Elementary located at 150 Duffey Drive in Stafford;
· Falmouth Elementary located at 1000 Forbes Street in Falmouth;
· Rocky Run Elementary located at 95 Reservoir Road in Fredericksburg; and
· North Star Early Childhood Education Center located at 101 Shepherds Way in Stafford.
Staff will distribute two-day servings of “grab and go” bagged lunches and breakfasts from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition to providing school sites where families can pick up meals, SCPS will have food drop-off locations in the community. Families should look for an SCPS school bus or vehicle at these sites during the designated hours:
Neighborhood
Stop Location
Approximate Time
Olde Forge
Playground on Bellows
11:00 - 11:40 a.m.
Meadows Park/Quarles Rt. 17
Entrance
11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Town and Country
Meadow at Bonair
12:30 - 1:00 p.m.
Foxwood Village
Mailboxes
11:00 - 11:45 a.m.
Sky Terrace
Cul de Sac Sky Terrace
12:00 - 12:25 p.m.
Garrison Woods
Garrison Woods Drive Cul de Sac
12:30 - 1:00 p.m.
Widewater Village
Pool
11:00 - 11:25 a.m.
Crystal Lake
Courage Lane at Triumph Lane
11:30 - 11:45 a.m.
Hidden Valley
Pool
11:50 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
Potomac Hills
Homeowner's Association
12:15 - 12:30 p.m.
Taylor Mobile Home Park
Serenity Lane
12:40 - 1:00 p.m.
Stone River
Crescent Blvd at the Playground
11:00 - 11:30 a.m.
Forreston Woods
Forreston Woods Cul de Sac
11:40 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
Bell's Hill
Regester Chapel UMC
12:20 - 12:45 p.m.
Paradise Estates
Bus Stop
12:50 - 1:00 p.m.
Arbor Grove/Lakewood
Timberlake Cul de Sac
11:00 - 11:35 a.m.
Country Ridge
Kingsland Dr Church of God
11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
England Run
Library
11:00 - 11:40 a.m.
England Run
Lancelot Lane Entrance
11:45 a.m. - 12:25 p.m.
England Run
England Pointe Dr. West Entrance
12:30 - 1:00 pm.
Vista Woods
Garrisonville Elementary
11:00 - 11:45 a.m.
Lake Arrowhead
Rockhill Church
12:00 - 12:30 p.m.
Hope Road
Walker Drive and Denise Way
11:00 - 11:30 a.m.
Community members wishing to help should donate to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which is supporting SCPS students with meals during this time. Donations should be labeled for Stafford County Public Schools.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
For more information about Stafford County Public Schools, visit www.staffordschools.net.
