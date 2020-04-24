Starting Monday, April 27, Seven Oaks Academy will be providing lunch and a snack for any child in the community.
Lunches will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at 8653 Sudley Road in Manassas, across from Prince William Medical Center.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Kaseya Harris at sevenoaksacademy@gmail.com.
