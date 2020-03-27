In an effort to assist Stafford County small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are launching the Stafford Small Business Coronavirus Disaster Assistance Grant Fund. The Stafford Economic Development Authority has capitalized $250,000 in cash grants for operating capital to Stafford small businesses. This reimbursable grant fund provides capital aimed to meet the immediate needs of businesses suffering substantial economic impact as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The President is expected to sign "Phase Three" Aid Package (CARE Act) today. We will update you in regards to applications and process to apply for this Federal program. In the immediate term, the EDA action to invest the Stafford COVID-19 grants may assist some Stafford businesses. We will review applications by April 3 and expect to make funds available the following week. We will continue to accept applications until available funds are exhausted.
Click here for Program Guidelines >>
Click here to start your application >>
For additional questions and to submit your completed application for the Stafford Small Business Coronavirus Disaster Assistance Grant Fund, email EDACOVID19grant@staffordcountyva.gov.
