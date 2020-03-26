The Virginia Dental Association today put out a call to Virginia dentists to consider volunteering with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps is a force of dedicated volunteers who support communities during public health emergencies. Governor Ralph Northam this week issued a call to all medical professionals who are able and willing to sign up as part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 around the Commonwealth.
Speaking about today’s call to dentists, VDA President Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds said, “Virginia dentists have the training to be able to support our communities during this public health crisis and I applaud the many who have already stepped up to help. Across the Commonwealth, dentists are donating their own scarce personal protective equipment and continuing to provide emergency care to patients to keep them out of hospitals, even while their small businesses are going through a time of unprecedented financial uncertainty. I encourage those who haven’t yet to consider volunteering with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to apply their medical training to the massive effort it will take to fight this virus.”
Dentists can sign up for the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps here: https://vvhs.vamrc.org/
Dentists who are able to donate PPE, can go here for information on donation locations and to find a survey from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management of private businesses with protective equipment to donate: www.vadental.org/virus
Earlier this week, the Virginia Dental Association Foundation donated masks, gowns, sanitizer and Caviwipes that were going to be used for donated dental care projects that have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, and VDA members around the Commonwealth have been organizing local donations to hospitals, nursing homes and other areas of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.