RV donations helping front-line workers fighting COVID-19

Years ago Fairfax County resident Kyle Foley bought a 24-foot RV for family camping trips and trips to the Outer Banks. It’s equipped with a bed and bunk beds, kitchenette, table and bathroom.
“It’s kind of like having a miniature apartment on wheels,” he said. “It’s nice.”
Last month, he loaned it out for free to a couple in Maryland after learning about a Facebook group called “RVS for MDS To Fight the Coronavirus.”
Foley drove it an hour away and set it up. He said the RV is helping the couple because one works as a nurse supervisor and she struggled with disinfecting herself and clothes after working long hours.
Since being created March 24, the group connects RVs owners who are willing to donate their RVs to health care workers in the U.S. and has 31,000 members.
Foley said an RV helps families maintain distance and reduce risk of spreading COVID-19 without having to get a hotel away from family.
“By putting the RV in the driveway, they can keep distance from family and still be able to see them on a regular basis,” Foley said. “I think it’s a worthwhile cause for battling the disease.
Foley owns Foley Custom Homes, a small construction company that his father started and employs seven to eight people, he said. Due to the pandemic, he said he made the decision to close for 30 days. He said he was fortunate to still be able to continue to pay his employees through the closing.
“It’s a big burden especially for small companies,” he said.
He said he received Small Business Administration loans to cover payroll. Still, Foley said payroll is about 40% of his business’ expenses — and he’s still responsible for other costs, such as rent, vehicle costs and insurance.
“We’re just gearing back now,” he said.
Foley said he bought personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for his employees. He is postponing projects such as kitchen or bathroom remodels due to most likely close proximity to people in the house, and is focusing on projects such as new homes and basements. “We’re doing it slowly and keeping crews smaller than usual,” he said.
