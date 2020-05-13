Sentara Healthcare will be offering limited free testing Saturday, May 16, at sites in Dale City and Dumfries.
Testing will be at the Dale City Recreation Center, 14300 Minnieville Road, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., and at Todos Supermarket at 17987 Dumfries Shopping Plaza in Dumfries. To schedule a test, call 571-357-3008.
Testing is for persons experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and need to be tested for the virus, according to a news release. Testing is completely free and confidential. Sentara Healthcare staff perform all nasal swab testing and will call with results, both negative and positive, or work with the local health department staff to contact patients without phones.
Priority will be given to those working high-risk jobs for transmission, an elderly resident, and a resident of Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park, or homeless persons exhibiting symptoms.
Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell or diarrhea. The elderly may also experience a change in behavior or appetite.
The testing is in partnership with the Urban League, pastors of the Prince William communities and the Prince William Health District.
Woodbridge (22191) and Dale City (22193) are the ZIP codes with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.