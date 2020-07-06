Northern Virginia reported just 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the number of new tests dropped, possibly due to the holiday weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health reported just 5,762 results Monday, the lowest number in nearly a month and almost half what the state has seen recently.

The region's report of new cases is the lowest it has been since March. Statewide, there were 354 new COVID-19 cases.

The health department reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19. It does not mean that there were no deaths in a 24-hour period. It can take several days for deaths to be reported. Northern Virginia has accounted for 959 deaths, more than half the state's total of 1,853.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to fall to new lows in Virginia on Monday. Statewide, there are 783 people hospitalized, down from 1,205 a month ago and the peak of 1,625 on May 8.

Patients in ICU beds with COVID-19 also has fallen to a new low, with 194 across Virginia, according to data released by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Northern Virginia now accounts for less than half of the state's total of 66,102 cases, the health department reported. The region led the state in coronavirus cases through the first months of the pandemic, but has seen fewer cases than the rest of the state in recent weeks.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 79 new cases, no new deaths

Statewide: 354 new cases, no new deaths

Statewide Testing: 5,762 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 32,939 cases, 959 deaths

Statewide: 66,102 cases, 1,853 deaths

Statewide Testing: 712,350 diagnostic tests (788,865 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 783 (down from 792 and lowest since April 6, the earliest data is available)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 194 (down from 202 and the lowest since April 6)

Patients Discharged: 8,809 total

Nursing Home Patients: 545 confirmed positive cases (up from 537 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 129,947 deaths, 2.88 million cases, 1.03 million recovered

World: 534,787 deaths, 11.47 million cases, 6.2 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University