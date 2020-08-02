Virginia Number of New Cases | Aug. 2

Virginia appears to have a new hotspot slowly building in the southwest region. The region added 200 new cases, a one-day high since the pandemic began and far more than population centers in Northern Virginia that added just 146 new cases.

The state reported 981 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 91,782.

The southwest generally includes communities south and west of the Amherst County, including Lynchburg and Roanoke. 

Hospitalizations climbed to 169 Sunday in the southwest, also a single-day high since the pandemic began. In Northern Virginia, there are currently 220 hospitalized, far lower than the region's high of 818 on April 30.

The eastern region of the state, which has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, saw a drop in hospitalizations from record highs seen earlier this week.

The state reported Sunday three new deaths related to COVID-19, with one in Northern Virginia.

Overall, the state has reported 2,218 deaths, with about 47%, 1,042, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 523, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 data by locality | Aug. 2

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,820 268 59
Arlington 2,925 435 136
Fairfax 15,768 1,902 523
Fairfax City 81 11 7
Falls Church 59 10 6
Loudoun 5,034 336 112
Manassas 1,609 118 20
Manassas Park 500 50 7
Prince William 8,907 783 172
Totals 37,703 3,913 1,042
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 358 41 2
Spotsylvania 1,332 93 35
Stafford 1,266 116 7
Fauquier 574 34 8
Totals 3,530 284 52

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 2

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.8 Up
Arlington 4.4 Up
Fairfax 5.4 Stable
Loudoun 5.5 Stable
Prince William 7.9 Down
Rappahannock 6 Up
Statewide 7.2 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 146 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 981 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 12,641 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 37,703 cases, 1,042 deaths

  • Statewide: 91,782 cases, 2,218 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.13 million diagnostic tests (1.24 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,172 (down from 1,256 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 267 (down from 275 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 12,108 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 430 confirmed positive cases (up from 415)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 154,449 deaths, 4.62 million cases, 1.46 million recovered

  • World: 685,179 deaths, 17.85 million cases, 10.56 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

