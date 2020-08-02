Virginia appears to have a new hotspot slowly building in the southwest region. The region added 200 new cases, a one-day high since the pandemic began and far more than population centers in Northern Virginia that added just 146 new cases.
The state reported 981 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 91,782.
The southwest generally includes communities south and west of the Amherst County, including Lynchburg and Roanoke.
Hospitalizations climbed to 169 Sunday in the southwest, also a single-day high since the pandemic began. In Northern Virginia, there are currently 220 hospitalized, far lower than the region's high of 818 on April 30.
The eastern region of the state, which has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, saw a drop in hospitalizations from record highs seen earlier this week.
The state reported Sunday three new deaths related to COVID-19, with one in Northern Virginia.
Overall, the state has reported 2,218 deaths, with about 47%, 1,042, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 523, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 data by locality | Aug. 2
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,820
|268
|59
|Arlington
|2,925
|435
|136
|Fairfax
|15,768
|1,902
|523
|Fairfax City
|81
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|59
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|5,034
|336
|112
|Manassas
|1,609
|118
|20
|Manassas Park
|500
|50
|7
|Prince William
|8,907
|783
|172
|Totals
|37,703
|3,913
|1,042
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|358
|41
|2
|Spotsylvania
|1,332
|93
|35
|Stafford
|1,266
|116
|7
|Fauquier
|574
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,530
|284
|52
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 2
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.8
|Up
|Arlington
|4.4
|Up
|Fairfax
|5.4
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.5
|Stable
|Prince William
|7.9
|Down
|Rappahannock
|6
|Up
|Statewide
|7.2
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 146 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 981 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 12,641 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 37,703 cases, 1,042 deaths
Statewide: 91,782 cases, 2,218 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.13 million diagnostic tests (1.24 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,172 (down from 1,256 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 267 (down from 275 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 12,108 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 430 confirmed positive cases (up from 415)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 154,449 deaths, 4.62 million cases, 1.46 million recovered
World: 685,179 deaths, 17.85 million cases, 10.56 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.