Several employees at a Spotsylvania County Aldi grocery store have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The store at 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway underwent a deep cleaning by an outside company Wednesday and has reopened with staff from other stores.
All exposed staff have been quarantined, according to a health district news release.
The health and well-being of employees and customers is Aldi’s highest priority, said Corporate Manager Philip Roades in a provided statement.
“We have asked all employees from this store to self-quarantine to focus on their health,” Roades said. “All employees who are in quarantine are on paid leave and we are doing all that we can to support them at this time. We have partnered with the Rappahannock Area Health District and are following its guidance as well as the advice of the CDC to ensure we continue to operate with everyone’s safety top of mind."
Local health officials have performed contact tracing, conducted interviews and checked that preventative measures are in place, the health district release noted.
They’ve also taken the following precautions:
All employees positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home.
All employees exposed to the COVID-19 positive cases are quarantining at home for the 14 days after their last exposure to the COVID-19 confirmed employees.
No employees exposed to the COVID-19 positive cases are working at Aldi until their quarantine period is over.
Cashiers are placed at least six feet apart.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed for customer protection.
High-touch store areas are frequently cleaned and disinfected.
All employees are wearing face masks
All employees are practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene while at work.
The number of customers in the store at one time is limited (40 max).
