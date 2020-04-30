Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.