For the first time, the Virginia Department of Health has made facility-specific data of COVID-19 cases and deaths at long-term care facilities available to the public.
The move came at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam, who also announced $246 million in spending through the federal CARES Act to support long-term care facilities.
“The lockdowns of long-term care facilities to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19 have been hard on residents and their families,” Northam said. “These actions will help support long-term care facilities as they ease those restrictions, while keeping their residents safe and ensuring that the public gets accurate information on the spread of this virus in these facilities.”
The data provided by the health department Friday identified 26 “outbreaks in progress” in Northern Virginia, including 17 in Fairfax County, three in Arlington County, and two each in Alexandria, Loudoun County and Prince William County.
They include Annandale Healthcare Center with 156 cases and 51 deaths, Leewood Healthcare Center with 115 cases and 35 deaths, and The Virginian Retirement Community with 146 cases and 26 deaths. See the complete list of outbreaks in progress.
Fourteen additional outbreaks in Fairfax have been labeled “outbreak closed." More facilities are listed with outbreaks “pending closure,” including 12 in Fairfax County, nine in Prince William County, six in Loudoun County, five in Arlington County and four in Alexandria.
Those lists includes Cherrydale Health & Rehab Center with 143 cases and 28 deaths, Birmingham Green with 132 cases and 33 deaths and Regency Care of Arlington with 137 cases and 30 deaths. See outbreaks "pending closure" and "outbreak closed" lists.
A release from the governor’s office noted the “changing nature of the pandemic in Virginia” for the about turn after Northam and state health officials argued for months that data on long-term care facilities could not be released.
“Due to the widespread nature of this pandemic, it is now unlikely that releasing facility information would compromise anonymity or discourage facilities from participating in a public health investigation,” the release stated.
The CARES Act funding will support facilities in addressing staffing shortages, increasing infection control measures and purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as complying with new federal and state testing requirements, the release noted.
The majority of funding will go to nursing facilities, which receive Medicaid payments. More than $56 million is provided for periodic testing of nursing home residents and staff. During the reconvened session in April, Governor Northam and the General Assembly agreed to increase Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes by $20 per resident per day, to help support facilities.
