Testing for COVID-19 in Virginia has dropped to levels not seen since early July.
The state reported 13,763 new test results Thursday, bringing the seven-day average of new tests to 12,713. That's lower than any point since July 10, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The state was averaging more than 15,000 tests a day through most of August, with that rate sometimes climbing higher than 17,000.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases of the coronavirus has increased in the state, with 1,126 new cases Thursday. That brings the seven-day average to 1,013, up from 860 two weeks ago.
Northern Virginia added 214 new cases Thursday. The region's seven-day average is at 245, up from 187 on Aug. 6.
The state reported 11 new deaths Thursday, bringing the state's total to 2,652. There were two new deaths in Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 3
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,436
|301
|62
|Arlington
|3,587
|470
|141
|Fairfax
|18,671
|2,076
|562
|Fairfax City
|121
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,077
|391
|118
|Manassas
|1,819
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|571
|53
|7
|Prince William
|11,024
|864
|188
|Totals
|45,372
|4,307
|1,116
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|488
|47
|5
|Spotsylvania
|1,853
|123
|38
|Stafford
|1,737
|137
|10
|Fauquier
|786
|40
|9
|Totals
|4,864
|347
|62
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 3
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4
|Down
|Arlington
|5.2
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.7
|Stable
|Loudoun
|7.2
|Up
|Prince William
|8.7
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|7.4
|Down
|Statewide
|7.7
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 214 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide: 1,126 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 13,763 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 45,372 cases, 1,116 deaths
Statewide: 123,668 cases, 2,652 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.61 million diagnostic tests (1.74 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,130 (up from 1,114 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 257 (down from 266 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 15,395 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 561 confirmed positive cases (up from 460 Sept. 1)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 185,752 deaths, 6.11 million cases, 2.23 million recovered
World: 863,741 deaths, 26.06 million cases, 17.31 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
