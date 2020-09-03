New cases of COVID-19 in Virginia | Sept. 3

Testing for COVID-19 in Virginia has dropped to levels not seen since early July.

The state reported 13,763 new test results Thursday, bringing the seven-day average of new tests to 12,713. That's lower than any point since July 10, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The state was averaging more than 15,000 tests a day through most of August, with that rate sometimes climbing higher than 17,000.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases of the coronavirus has increased in the state, with 1,126 new cases Thursday. That brings the seven-day average to 1,013, up from 860 two weeks ago.

Northern Virginia added 214 new cases Thursday. The region's seven-day average is at 245, up from 187 on Aug. 6.

The state reported 11 new deaths Thursday, bringing the state's total to 2,652. There were two new deaths in Northern Virginia.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 3

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,436 301 62
Arlington 3,587 470 141
Fairfax 18,671 2,076 562
Fairfax City 121 13 7
Falls Church 66 11 7
Loudoun 6,077 391 118
Manassas 1,819 128 24
Manassas Park 571 53 7
Prince William 11,024 864 188
Totals 45,372 4,307 1,116
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 488 47 5
Spotsylvania 1,853 123 38
Stafford 1,737 137 10
Fauquier 786 40 9
Totals 4,864 347 62

7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 3

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 4 Down
Arlington 5.2 Stable
Fairfax 5.7 Stable
Loudoun 7.2 Up
Prince William 8.7 Stable
Rappahannock 7.4 Down
Statewide 7.7 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 214 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,126 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 13,763 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 45,372 cases, 1,116 deaths

  • Statewide: 123,668 cases, 2,652 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.61 million diagnostic tests (1.74 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,130 (up from 1,114 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 257 (down from 266 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 15,395 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 561 confirmed positive cases (up from 460 Sept. 1)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 185,752 deaths, 6.11 million cases, 2.23 million recovered

  • World: 863,741 deaths, 26.06 million cases, 17.31 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.