Testing for COVID-19 in Virginia has dropped to levels not seen since early July.

The state reported 13,763 new test results Thursday, bringing the seven-day average of new tests to 12,713. That's lower than any point since July 10, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The state was averaging more than 15,000 tests a day through most of August, with that rate sometimes climbing higher than 17,000.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases of the coronavirus has increased in the state, with 1,126 new cases Thursday. That brings the seven-day average to 1,013, up from 860 two weeks ago.

Northern Virginia added 214 new cases Thursday. The region's seven-day average is at 245, up from 187 on Aug. 6.

The state reported 11 new deaths Thursday, bringing the state's total to 2,652. There were two new deaths in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 214 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 1,126 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 13,763 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 45,372 cases, 1,116 deaths

Statewide: 123,668 cases, 2,652 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.61 million diagnostic tests (1.74 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,130 (up from 1,114 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 257 (down from 266 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 15,395 total

Nursing Home Patients: 561 confirmed positive cases (up from 460 Sept. 1)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 185,752 deaths, 6.11 million cases, 2.23 million recovered

World: 863,741 deaths, 26.06 million cases, 17.31 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University