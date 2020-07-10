Virginia saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases Friday, but Northern Virginia's new cases saw only a slight climb.

Statewide, there were 943 new cases of the coronavirus — the highest daily total in more than a month, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. When excluding Northern Virginia's relatively flat totals Friday, the rest of the state saw its highest number of new cases since the pandemic began.

Northern Virginia added 202 cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.

Number of New Cases in Northern Virginia | July 10
Number of New Cases, Excluding Northern Virginia | July 10

The health department reported 243 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, continuing a steady increase from a low of 184 patients reported Sunday, but far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April.  

There were 21 new deaths reported in the state linked to COVID-19. Northern Virginia has accounted for 982 deaths, slightly more than half of Virginia's total of 1,958.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 202 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide: 943 new cases, 21 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 15,258 diagnostic tests

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 10

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,439 247 57
Arlington 2,582 425 133
Fairfax 14,356 1,702 499
Fairfax City 72 6 7
Falls Church 51 10 7
Loudoun 4,349 288 99
Manassas 1,472 105 18
Manassas Park 455 47 6
Prince William 7,742 696 156
Totals 33,518 3,526 982
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 264 26 0
Spotsylvania 1077 83 31
Stafford 1048 103 6
Fauquier 471 29 8
Totals 2,860 241 45

7- Day Positivity Rate | July 10

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 7.2 Up
Arlington 5.2 Down
Fairfax 6 Down
Loudoun 7.8 Down
Prince William 9.9 Stable
Rappahannock 4.4 Up
Statewide 6.3 Stable

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 33,518 cases, 982 deaths

  • Statewide: 68,931 cases, 1,958 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 765,889 diagnostic tests (846,912 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,006 (up from 956 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 234 (up from 215 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 9,065 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 532 confirmed positive cases (down from 544 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 133,291 deaths, 3.11 million cases, 1.17 million recovered

  • World: 555,493 deaths, 12.29 million cases, 6.76 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

