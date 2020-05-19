A working group of educators, parents, students and health experts will be creating recommendations for the state’s schools as divisions begin planning for the next school year.
The large working group includes Shan Lateef, a rising senior at Thomas Jefferson High School and the son of Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef. The group also includes Fairfax County School Board Chair Karen Corbett-Sanders; Andrew Buchheit, principal at T. Clay Wood Elementary School in Nokesville and the president of the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals; and Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams.
Formed by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, a former Prince William County teacher, the group has been meeting since April 23 with a focus on developing recommendations to align policies throughout the state’s education system to ensure continuity of learning, according to a news release.
“As we make decisions about the path forward, this panel will help ensure that we are best supporting rural students, English language learners, students of color, and students with special needs,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “School closures have been necessary to protect health and safety, but lost class time has a disproportionate impact on Virginia’s most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged students. That’s why equity will remain at the forefront as we determine when and how we can safely and responsibly return to in-person learning.”
Members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Education Work Group include:
Steering Committee
Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education, Chair of COVID-19 Education Work Group
Fran Bradford, Deputy Secretary of Education for Higher Education and Museums
Peter Blake, Director, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
Dr. James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education
Work Group Members
Jenna Conway, Chief School Readiness Officer, Office of the Governor
Holly Coy, Assistant Superintendent for Policy, Communications, and Equity, Virginia Department of Education
Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner for Population Health, Virginia Department of Health
Jennifer O. Macdonald, Director, Division of Child and Family Health, Virginia Department of Health
Dr. Lynn Clayton Prince, Director of Special Education, Powhatan County Public Schools and President-Elect, Virginia Council of Administrators of Special Education
Pam Simms, Program Director, Gladys H. Oberle School
Dr. Donna Henry, Chancellor, University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Chair, Council of Presidents in Virginia
Dr. Michael Rao, President, Virginia Commonwealth University
Taylor Reveley, President, Longwood University
Dr. Makola Abdullah, President, Virginia State University
Dr. Sharon Morrissey, Senior Vice Chancellor, Virginia Community College System
Dr. John Downey, President, Blue Ridge Community College
Dr. Eric Williams, Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools
Dr. Jared Cotton, Superintendent, Chesapeake Public Schools
Dr. Dennis Carter, Superintendent, Smyth County Schools
Kathy Burcher, Representative, Virginia Education Association
Melinda Bright, Representative, Virginia Education Association
Dr. Travis Burns, Principal, Northumberland High School and President, Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals
Dr. Andrew Buchheit, Principal, T. Clay Wood Elementary School and President, Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals
Ann-Marie Ward, Council Treasurer, Virginia Parent Teacher Association
Pamela Croom, President-Elect, Virginia Parent Teacher Association
Teddy Martin II, Member, Henry County School Board and Regional Chair, Virginia School Boards Association
Karen Corbett-Sanders, Chair, Fairfax County School Board
Grace Creasey, Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education
Robert Lambeth, President, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia
Dr. Larry Stimpert, President, Hampden-Sydney College
Dr. Tiffany Franks, President, Averett University
Dan Gecker, President, Virginia Board of Education
Marianne Radcliff, Representative, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
Jared Calfee, Executive Director, Virginia21
Rich Conti, Director, Science Museum of Virginia
Dr. Betty Adams, Executive Director, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center
Ingrid Grant, Member, Governor’s African American Advisory Board
Hyun Lee, Member, Governor’s Asian Advisory Board
Diana Brown, Member, Governor’s Latino Advisory Board
Ashley Marshall, Chair, Virginia Council on Women
Shan Lateef, Rising Senior, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and Governor’s STEM Phenom Award Winner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.